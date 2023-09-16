SWANSBORO — West Carteret has yet to taste defeat in four tennis matches this season.
The Patriots are 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference following a 9-0 win over Dixon and an 8-1 victory over Swansboro.
They will put that undefeated record on the line Tuesday in a matchup with Croatan. The Cougars are also 3-0 in league play and 7-1 overall.
Doubles matches provided the most competition for West in its latest two contests.
In the No. 3 matchup versus Dixon, Abigail Kellis and Allison Davis earned an 8-5 triumph over Mackenzie Hahn and Kaeyln Nodurft.
In the No. 3 tilt against Swansboro, Fletcher Worrell and Kate McCoury took an 8-5 win over Gracelyn Jass and Mysi Carpenter.
Worrell earned a little payback in the doubles match after suffering a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 heartbreaker of a loss to Jass in the No. 4 singles contest.
Davis garnered a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dixon’s Mysi Carpenter in No. 6 singles, and Claire Germain outlasted Dixon’s Brynlee Dodurft 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles match.
In the No. 3 singles match versus Swansboro, Ansley Jones took out Mia Owen 6-0, 6-4.
Here are results of the matches:
West Carteret 8, Swansboro 1
Singles
No. 1: Claire Germain (WC) def. Feil Reichert (S), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Claire Bamber (S), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3: Ansley Jones (WC) def. Mia Owen (S), 6-0, 6-4.
No. 4: Gracelyn Jass (S) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
No. 5: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Madeline Owen (S), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 6: Allison Davis (WC) def. Mysi Carpenter (S), 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Claire Germain/Sasha Baker (WC) def. Feli Reichert/Claire Bamber (S), 8-1.
No. 2: Ansley Jones/Allison Davis (WC) def. Mia Owen/Madeline Owen (S), 8-1.
No. 3: Fletcher Worrell/Kate McCoury (WC) def. Gracelyn Jass/Mysi Carpenter (S), 8-5.
------------------
West Carteret 9, Dixon 0
Singles
No. 1: Claire Germain (WC) def. Brynlee Dodurft (D), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Sydney Jenkins (D), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3: Ansley Jones (WC) def. Brinley Drayna (D), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 4: Fletcher Worrell (WC) def. Rachel Scribner (D), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Mackenzie Hann (D), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 6: Allison Davis (WC) def. Kaelyn Nodurft (D), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Claire Germain/Sasha Baker (WC) def. Brynlee Nodurft/Sydney Jenkins (D), 8-1.
No. 2: Ansley Jones/Fletcher Worrell (WC) def. Brinley Drayna/Rachel Scribner (D), 8-1.
No. 3: Abigail Kellis/Allison Davis (WC) def. Mackenzie Hahn/Kaeyln Nodurft (D), 8-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.