BEAUFORT — Ryan Sacoco told his East Carteret girls basketball team at halftime Friday that it had done everything right but put the ball in the hoop.
The Mariners started to accomplish that task in the second half, scoring 35 points after putting up just 10 in the first to secure a 45-25 win over Croatan.
“I know we only had 10 points at the half, but I told the girls that was the best we’ve played,” the first-year coach said after watching his team improve to 5-0. “We took good, smart shots. We were something along the lines of 0-for-15, 0-for-20, and I told them the shots would fall. I don’t think we took a bad shot in the first half. They just didn’t fall for us.”
Both teams struggled from the tipoff with Croatan, which dropped to 1-5 with the loss, failing to score in the first quarter and registering just four points in the first half. East put five on the scoreboard in each of the first two quarters.
“The girls stayed with the gameplan,” Sacoco said. “And we went from 10 to 45 with the same gameplan. I’m proud of them. I thought it was the best we’ve played. We really concentrated on making smart passes.”
The Mariners easily surpassed their first-half total in the third quarter alone with 16 points.
Tanzania Locklear scored seven of her 12 points in the third as her team’s lead grew from six points to 13. Sydney Roberson and Kendalyn Dixon then put up six points apiece in the fourth as the home team held a 19-12 advantage to run away with it.
Roberson led East with 14 points.
After back-to-back tough wins on the road earlier in the week over Washington (35-25) and West Carteret (43-39), the Mariners welcomed a little breathing room at the end in their familiar confines.
“It felt good to be at home,” Sacoco said. “We’ve had three games on the road in a row, including a couple of long trips, one to Ocracoke, one to Washington, so it was nice to come back. We’ve hit some bumps in the road as far as how we’ve looked some nights, but we’re excited to be 5-0.”
Croatan broke a four-game losing streak Wednesday with a 37-30 victory over Pamlico and was hoping to build on the victory but returned to some bad habits in a loss that proved to be their worst of the season – the Cougars biggest deficit in defeat previously came in a 41-22 setback to Pamlico.
Their other three losses came by five, 11 and five points.
“Just too many mistakes,” coach Andrew Gurley said. “You can’t turn it over 31 times and expect to win. We can play with a team for a half, but if you keep making those mistakes, you can’t keep up. We can’t keep making the same mistakes. It’s a different game but the same story. It’s frustrating.”
Following a first half of just four points, the visitors did show some ability to provide some offense in the second, scoring 21 points.
Caroline McAloon led the way, scoring all eight of her points in the final two quarters. Marisa Cowley scored four, and Sadie Johnson chipped in with three.
The teams will have a week off before meeting again at Croatan on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan................................. 0 4 9 12 - 25
East Carteret......................... 5 5 16 19 - 45
CROATAN (25) – McAloon 8, Rogers 5, Cowley 4, Johnson 3, Wilson 3, Hayden 2.
EAST CARTERET (45) – Roberson 14, Locklear 12, Kenl. Dixon 7, Kend. Dixon 6, Grady 4, Walker 2.
