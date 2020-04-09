BEAUFORT — The first Run For Recovery race pulled off quite an accomplishment.
The Loaves and Fishes 5K raised $12,400 without actually taking place. It’s the largest-ever fundraiser for the ministry.
The Beaufort race was set for March 13 but was postponed 36 hours beforehand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were hoping for $5,000, maybe $6,000,” race co-director and Loaves and Fishes board member Curt Barry said. “And then when we sat down and tallied it up. We were like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ We immediately checked everything to make sure we had paid everybody. We were sitting around pinching ourselves.”
Loaves and Fishes has four missions, including a men’s drug and alcohol recovery program, food pantry, backpack blessings and thrift store.
The race has been moved to Nov. 21. It was pushed back when Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order closing K-12 public schools and banning gatherings of more than 100 people.
“It felt like we were almost to the finish line before falling on our face,” Barry said. “We had been working on it since December, and because it was our first race, we learned it was very difficult to plan.”
Health issues disrupted the planning. Barry needed to have his aortic valve replaced in February, and the husband of race co-director Oriel Homan suffered a heart attack in early March.
“When the race was called off, we were somewhere between anger and frustration,” Barry said. “We couldn’t believe it had come to that after all we had been through to put it on.”
That anger and frustration soon turned to joy when the donations and race fees were counted up.
Monies had been sent in to runsignup.com, Ann Street United Methodist Church and Loaves and Fishes. Homan, the chairperson of the Ann Street UMC Outreach and Missions Committee, came up with the idea for the race to benefit Loaves and Fishes. Ann Street UMC and Calvary Baptist Church have partnered to spearhead the ministry for the past 10 years.
“We were just guessing what we had donation-wise because it was in different pots,” Barry said. “We had an idea but didn’t really know until we counted it up. The highs and lows of this race were just incredible.”
The 144 preregistered participants were asked whether they wanted to donate their fees, choose to take part in the Nov. 21 rescheduled race or ask for a refund. Many donated their fees.
It was sponsors and donors, however, which made the difference.
“The sponsorships and donations were huge,” Barry said. “Literally, without these sponsors and donors, these results would have been barely a breakeven. We had really, really good sponsors. They made it happen.”
Safrit’s Building Supply, Austin Veterinary Hospital, Farm Bureau, Jarrett Bay Boatworks, Jean C. Nipper-RE/MAX, TMX Shipping, Trent Heating and Air Conditioning, Beaufort Ace Home Center, Beaufort Dental, Black Sheep, Eastern Athletic Club, Glad Tidings Church, Super Center Mattresses and Furniture, TravelRight of the Carolinas, Ann Street UMC, Calvary Baptist Church and Open Water Medical were the sponsors.
Among Loves and Fishes’ missions, the men’s drug and alcohol recovery program has lately been of particular relevance.
According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from 2014-2018, North Carolina ranked in the top 12 in the country for opioid deaths, standing ninth in 2014 with 1,358, 10th in 2015 with 1,567, 12th in 2016 with 1,956, 10th in 2017 with 2,414 and 11th in 2018 with 2,259.
Numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) also show the numbers getting much worse throughout the last decade. After averaging 3,471 opioid overdose emergency department visits each year from 2011-2015 and never going above 4,000 during that five-year stretch, there have been an average of 6,616 opioid overdose emergency department visits a year from 2016-2019.
Carteret County started this year off with a dubious distinction, leading the state in January with the highest rates of heroin, other synthetic and unspecified narcotic overdose emergency department visits with 15.8 per 100,000 residents. Craven was second at 11.7.
“There are 4.8 people who die every day in North Carolina from opioid overdoses,” Barry said. “And our county is almost always in the top 15 out of 100 counties and also almost always in the top 15 with suicides, which alcohol and drugs often play a big part in. Our state has a higher death rate from overdoses than deaths from traffic accidents.”
There were signs ready to line Front Street in anticipation of the race honoring those who have lost their lives to addiction.
Loves and Fishes regularly houses 8-10 men who are going through the treatment program. There have been 400 men go through the program in the past six years. Profits from the race will pay the total expenses of those who don’t have the ability to pay. This applies to most of the men in the program at any time.
“I believe the real benefit, while the money is critical, is the awareness and dialogue created about addiction and sometimes the suicides that result,” Barry said. “The community now knows a lot more about the Christ-based Loaves and Fishes and its services.”
