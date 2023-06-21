MOREHEAD CITY — Despite the controversy and drama of Saturday night’s weigh-in (see related story), the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament still put on a jovial awards ceremony Sunday.
Coinciding with Father’s Day, the tournament celebrated its record fleet of 271 boats and handed out checks to winners of the various fishing categories.
BLUE MARLIN THAT WERE BOATED
Sushi walked away the big winner with a $2.77 million check from the tournament’s $5,84 million purse.
However, there were plenty of other huge pay-outs from the $5,835,075 in total prize money.
Chasin’ A of the Cay-man Islands placed second on the blue marlin leader-board with a 479.8-pounder reeled in by 14-year-old angler Carson Moser with Capt. Robert Smith at the wheel on Friday. That catch won the boat a whopping $412,262 in prize money.
Junior angler Moser pumped his fists and wrapped his arms around his father, Robert, after the weight was announced. While not his first blue marlin, the catch aboard the 61-foot Garlington was one he’ll not soon forget.
“This is the biggest fish of my life,” Moser said on Friday. “We’re going to try and go get a bigger one (on Saturday).”
Robert Moser said he had an inkling of what to expect at the scale, but the reality of the boat’s reception at the weigh station had him excited for a return.
“I’ve seen it online, but it’s nothing like it is in person,” he said. “We will be back next year.”
Chasin’ A came to the scale less than an hour after Sushi, with both boats snatching away the win from C-Student of Southside Place, Texas, which had boated a 470.2-pound blue marlin on Monday, the first day of the competition.
The catch, reeled in by angler Hunter Megarity with and Capt. Ken Blackman at the wheel, won the boat $274,175 in prize money.
Funnily enough, when Megarity reeled in his fish, there were initial doubts about whether the fish would clear tournament minimum standards of 400 pounds.
“It was our first bite of the day,” Megarity said. “We hooked up and fought it for about 45 minutes and had it on the side of the boat. We stared at it for a few minutes, tried to get a tape measure in the water. We knew it was going to be close, (but) we decided it was good enough to bring home. I’m glad we did.”
C-Student wasn’t the only boat to wonder about the size of a fish. All of the official blue marlin from this year’s competition clocked in at well below 500 pounds.
Sea Toy brought in a 463.7-pounder, Predator a 459-pounder, Dun-Rite a 425.3-pounder and Sea Wolf a 408.1-pounder.
There were 10 total blue marlin brought to the scale last week, including three that did not meet the minimum standards of 400 pounds. Those were off Dancin Outlaw, Wolverine and Lady Dianne.
One of the biggest single-category checks handed out every year is the Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $739,500, awarded to the first boat that brings in a blue marlin weighing 500 or more pounds.
That was left unclaimed this year with no official blue marlin meeting the criteria. That prize total will roll over to the 66th annual competition in 2024, setting up what could potentially be the first-ever $4 million first-place winner.
GAMEFISH FRENZY
The second-biggest check of the tournament was handed out Sunday to Skip Hook for a 59.3-pound fish reeled in by angler Aaron Moody on Tuesday, June 13.
The catch won the boat a whopping $539,750 from the Level VII Largest Dolphin WTA division, plus $2,000 in daily prizes $3,000 in weekly prizes for a total payout of $544,750.
The crew, after enduring tough conditions offshore on day one, had an easier time of it on day two.
“It was a lot better (on Tuesday),” Moody said. “We had a really good time out there, so it was a lot more enjoyable fishing. We knew it was a big dolphin when we realized it was a dolphin. We took a second and realized we needed to get some lines back in the water and keep fishing.”
The 59.3-pounder was bigger than the previous four WTA victors, but it wasn’t the biggest dolphin caught in this year’s tournament.
That distinction went to Offshore Outlaw angler Patrick Piner, who reeled in a 67.7-pounder. However, the boat was not entered in the Level VII WTA division. The team did still win $7,000 in prize money for its efforts.
Double B stole the gamefish show on Saturday with a new first-place wahoo, a 70.5-pounder reeled in by Greg Kuhn to win the boat $7,000 in prize money.
Weldor’s Ark finished second in the category with a 59.7-pounder.
In the tuna category, Reel Priority won with a 52.8-pound fish reeled in by Travis Cantrell to win the boat a $7,000 payout.
NEW RELEASE RECORD
For the second year in a row and the third time in four years, the tournament set a new release record.
This year, the fleet of 271 boats combined to release 250 total billfish, including 221 blue marlin, 14 white marlin, 14 sailfish and one spearfish. The tally was impressive considering there were only 15 total releases on Wednesday and Thursday.
The previous release record was 223 set in 2022.
Marlin Fever, captained by Cameron Guthrie, walked away with the weekly release victory after an incredible day of fishing on Friday when it released a tournament-record five blue marlin. It finished with 2,400 total points for the release of six blue marlin and won $178,500.
Safari placed second in the category with 2,000 points for the release of five blue marlin to win $124,950, while Outlier placed third with 1,725 points for the release of four blue marlin and a sailfish to win $98,175.
The non-sonar weekly release category also paid out handsomely.
Citation, captained by Gerrad Otto, won with 1,325 points for the release of three blue marlin and a white marlin. The boat never won a daily release prize but finished with a payout of $96,687.50.
Best Medicine placed second overall with 1,200 points for the release of three blue marlin, but also won a daily prize to go home with a mirror $96,687.50 payout. Marsh Madness finished with 925 points for the release of two blue marlin and a white marlin to win $38,675.
The Level X Outboard division was an all-release one, its biggest payout going to El Azul. The Zach “Stonewall” Willis-captained boat finished with 1,200 points for the release of three blue marlin to win $51,000 in prize money.
