OCEAN — Croatan girls basketball coach Andrew Gurley doesn’t mind if his team keeps winning ugly, so long as it keeps winning.
The Cougars defeated Richlands 42-39 in overtime Friday in a game that saw them face an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, rally to take the lead and let the Wildcats tie it in the waning seconds before finishing the job in overtime.
The win vaulted the Cougars to 4-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference, keeping them tied with Swansboro for first place. Croatan (8-8 overall) will play at Swansboro (8-4) on Wednesday.
Richlands slipped to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in league play after the loss.
“We’re fighters,” Gurley said. “It’s ugly at times, but we embrace that. We still have a long way to go. There’s a target on our backs, and there are no easy games.”
The win over the Wildcats was Croatan’s third conference tilt decided by four points or less and the second decided in overtime. The Cougars defeated White Oak 30-26 in overtime on Jan. 12 and West Carteret 37-35 on Jan. 6. The biggest conference win so far was 30-20 over Dixon on Jan. 10.
Gurley credits a string of close nonconference games with tough opponents for preparing the squad. The Cougars lost five straight leading up to league play, including four by single digits to Southside (14-3), Northside-Pinetown (10-3) and Spring Creek (8-7).
“I felt like those were preparing us for conference,” he said. “We were getting battle tested. There were some close games where we weren’t coming through on the other side, but those were good tests.”
The Cougars looked like two different teams in the third and fourth quarters. They went into the locker room with a one-point lead but allowed the Wildcats more points in the third than the visitors had scored in the entire first half.
Game officials changed the tone of the game in the second half with the three technical fouls. Croatan was called for the first one at the third quarter buzzer. That granted the Wildcats two more points via free throws on top of an eight-point lead.
A minute and a half into the fourth quarter, Richlands was also called for a technical. Landry Clifton sank both free throws, and on the next Croatan possession, the Wildcats were called for another, leading to one more make from Clifton.
The stoppages in play were enough to shift the momentum for the Cougars. When the smoke cleared, they still trailed 29-21 but ripped off 11 straight points, including four from Ginger Hayden, three from Clifton and two apiece from Neely McMannen and Kaelyn Parmley.
McMannen gave her team a 34-33 lead with a bucket and a foul at the one-minute mark of the final period. Hayden swiped a crucial steal on the ensuing Richlands possession, setting up another free throw for McMannen to give the Cougars a two-point lead.
The Wildcats only had time for one more possession, but they made it count with a layup from Talia Feathers.
“We have struggled with converting layups, but I thought we did a pretty good job of finishing at the rim tonight,” Richlands coach Michael Kelly said.
In overtime, McMannen sank the first bucket of the four-minute period but left soon after with a minor injury. The Cougars scored the rest of their points from the foul line, getting two points apiece from Parmley and Kate Wilson and one from Clifton.
McMannen led the Cougars in scoring with 12 points, Clifton added 11, Wilson scored eight and Hayden seven.
Richlands did not earn any trips to the foul line in overtime and only got two looks there in the fourth quarter. There were 41 fouls called in the game, including 29 for the Wildcats. The visitors shot 7-for-12, while Croatan finished 16-for-29.
After the game, Kelly was frustrated with the role officiating played in the game, but he also noted that closes finishes will be a signature of this season’s conference race.
“I think anyone in our conference can win it this year,” he said. “All of the scores are going to be similar. Croatan has a lot of fight in them. They have some good young players, but (Hayden) led their team.”
Talia Feathers led the Wildcats with 15 points while Mia Wells and Tashi Allen scored six apiece. Allen fouled out in the fourth quarter.
“Mike does a great job with those girls,” Gurley said. “They’re always going to be ready to play. We’ve had some battles back and forth for the last 12 years or so. This was one of those games that you hate someone had to lose.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY
OT
Richlands........................... 4 9 14 8 4 - 39
Croatan............................. 7 7 3 18 7 - 42
RICHLANDS (39) – Feathers 15, Wells 6, Allen 6, Fisher 5, Stapleton 4, Crute 3.
CROATAN (42) – McMannen 12, Clifton 11, Wilson 8, Hayden 7, Parmley 2, Rogers 2.
