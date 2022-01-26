BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team hardly broke a sweat in its first two games of the week but just getting on the court proved profitable.
The Mariners hadn’t played a game in 13 days when they lined up Monday for the jump ball versus Jones Senior. They took that contest 49-9 and then suited up again Tuesday versus Lejeune and cruised 62-12.
“We pushed ourselves in different ways,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “We always try to find something to get better at, whether it’s trying a new defense or working to get girls more playing time or tweaking the offense. We found value in these games.”
East, now 10-1 overall and 3-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, last played on Jan. 11 in a 61-43 victory over Northside-Pinetown.
Sacoco missed that contest with a COVID-19 diagnosis. COVID-19 protocols and weather then combined to knock out games for the rest of that week and all of last week’s games.
“Between COVID and weather, we’ve been rearranging a lot of games,” Sacoco said. “I told the girls that teams that can withstand these adversities and be flexible and mentally tough will get through and roll on.”
The final weeks of the season will see the Mariners play the top teams in the conference.
After beating Jones and Lejeune teams that are a combined 0-21 overall, they will face those two teams in rematches, but also take on Northside, as well as Southside and Pamlico twice apiece.
Those three teams are a combined 22-8 overall with Northside at 7-1, Southside 9-2 and Pamlico 6-5.
“We have a lot of winning teams coming up, teams with high winning percentages,” Sacoco said. “It should be interesting.”
East’s biggest game of the season will likely take place at home Friday barring no interference from potential winter weather. The team will welcome Northside (0-1 league), which appears to be the Mariners’ greatest threat for the conference championship.
“They will be tough,” Sacoco said. “I know they were missing some players the last time we played, so it will be interesting to see what they bring. It’ll be nice to play them here at home.”
East had no trouble with Jones or Lejeune, outscoring the former 22-2 in the first quarter and outscoring the latter 22-1 in the opening frame.
The Trojans are 0-9 overall and 0-3 in the league, while the Devil Pups are 0-12 overall and 0-3.
“It’s always good to get conference wins with the breaks we’ve had to face lately,” Sacoco said. “We’re playing a compacted schedule, and now we’ve canceled the conference tournament, so that puts more importance on the regular season.”
Sydney Roberson hit three three-pointers to pace her team with 25 points in the victory over Jones. Kenliana Dixon and Kendalyn Dixon each scored eight.
Lynn King led the Trojans with four.
Tanzania Locklear scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter against Lejeune. Kenliana Dixon had 16, and Roberson contributed 10.
Jazzalynn Miller led Lejeune with six.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY GIRLS
Lejeune................................ 1 9 2 0 - 12
East Carteret...................... 22 16 20 4 - 62
LEJEUNE (12) – Miller 6, Sims 3, Bryant 3.
EAST CARTERET (62) – Locklear 24, Kenl. Dixon 16, Roberson 10, Kend. Dixon 4, Grady 4, Walker 2, Shelton 2.
------------------
VARSITY GIRLS
Jones Senior........................... 2 1 2 4 - 9
East Carteret........................ 22 9 11 7 - 49
JONES SENIOR (9) – King 4, Rouse 3, Jimenez 2.
EAST CARTERET (49) – Roberson 15, Kenl. Dixon 8, Kend. Dixon 8, Locklear 6, Walker 6, Grady 4, Shelton 2.
