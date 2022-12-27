MOREHEAD CITY — Football dominated the way for West Carteret with the release of the 3A Coastal Conference honors.
The Patriots put seven players on the all-league list, including Keegan Callahan, Adam Cummings, Jaylen Hewitt, Dalton Newman, Justice Dade’El, Josiah Jones, Rufino Miranda and Rodrigo Perez.
West went 4-1 in the league to capture the conference championship in a three-way tie with White Oak and Richlands.
The Patriots were the league runner-up in volleyball with an 8-2 conference mark and put three players on the all-conference list, including Megan Kenon, Sadie Pruitt, and Maddie Mansfield.
The West boys cross country team was also the conference runner-up. Jake Knight, Chance McCubbin and Landon Gray earned all-league honors from the club.
Other all-conference honorees included, girls tennis – Sasha Baker, Claire Germain; boys soccer – Jordan Johnson, Cason Collins; girls cross country – Caroline Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.