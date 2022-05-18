OCEAN — Croatan didn’t bring its “A” game in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Monday but still managed a 4-0 victory over West Brunswick.
The No. 6 seed Cougars (10-4-2) will next host No. 11 seed Fike (16-5-1) in the second round on Thursday.
Croatan controlled possession against West Brunswick but couldn’t turn its time with the ball into numbers on the scoreboard as it put the ball twice in the first 40 minutes.
“We did not play well,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “We’re coming off prom weekend, and the last time we trained was Thursday. Our last game last week was senior night, which has all its own stuff with it. There have just been a lot of distractions.”
Slater’s squad outshot No. 19 seed West Brunswick (7-13) nearly fivefold, holding a 19-4 advantage.
Good looks were hard to come by, however, with the Trojans packing in the defense.
“They did something we haven’t seen before with how tight they played their midfield to their backline, and that had an impact on what we were trying to do. It was just an ugly game.”
Cora Taylor scored with 22 minutes to go in the first half, followed three minutes later by Gentry Straub on an assist from Grace Egerton.
Five minutes into the second half, Straub scored on an assist from Emma Brubaker. Hailey Paul rounded out the scoring with 14 minutes left.
West Brunswick entered the game with seven losses by nine or more goals, including its last two.
“They did a very good job of not quitting and playing till the end,” praised Slater. “So full credit to those girls for showing up and performing.”
