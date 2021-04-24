BEAUFORT — Daniel Griffee says he’s made a point not to think “what if.”
In an alternate reality, the third-year East Carteret coach would be leading a baseball team that had earned the program’s first state championship.
In true reality, however, the Mariners played just two games before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 season.
“I try not to think about it, but of course I’ve thought about it,” he said. “I know what we could have done, and it sucks. It’s just horrible that the guys didn’t get an opportunity. They missed out, and I hate it for them. I absolutely hate it.”
East went to only the third round of the 1A playoffs in 2019, but it’s what happened after that loss that gave the club confidence it could capture a state crown last spring.
After taking a 6-5 lead on Rosewood going into the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to a four-run frame, the Mariners gave up two runs in the bottom of the inning to fall 7-6 and see a successful season come to an end.
The 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference champion finished the campaign with a 16-7 mark thanks to an impressive 15-3 stretch to close the season and was set to return all but one starter.
Rosewood went on to win in both the fourth round and regional final before finishing as state runner-up.
The 2020 1A east bracket seemed destined to have Rosewood and East meet in last spring’s regional final for the right to advance to the state championship.
“We had all the pieces to the puzzle,” Griffee said. “We had starting pitching, middle relief, closing pitching, hitting, defense, speed, you name it. We had a chance to win. I try not to harp on it because you can’t live like that.”
The 2021 outfit still return many of the pieces from the 2019 and 2020 teams, but it suffered huge losses in the form of pitchers Chase Eaton and Donald Garner.
In 2019, Eaton led the team in ERA (1.38), wins (seven), complete games (six), innings pitched (55 2/3), appearances (11), strikeouts (65) and opposing batting average (.158). Garner was second in ERA (.159), wins (five), complete games (six), innings pitched (44) and appearances (nine).
“The question mark for us should be pitching,” Griffee said. “We lost Chase and Donald, and those two were ace pitchers, so now we’ll try and piece it together, and hopefully we’ll score more runs than we give up.”
Eaton and Garner were also two of the best hitters in the lineup, as was Grant Nelson who graduated.
Eaton led the team in extra-base hits (seven) in 2019, on-base percentage (.566) and slugging (.589) and was second in batting average (.411), RBIs (18) and runs (21).
Garner was first in doubles (six) and third in average (.403), on-base percentage (.488) and slugging (.486).
Nelson led the team in average (.468) and RBIs (21), was second in on-base percentage (.542) and slugging (.548) and was third in runs (16).
Plenty of talent returns, though, including four-year varsity starters Bennie Brooks, Thomas Wallace and Mason Rose.
As sophomores, Brooks led the teams in runs (23), ranked second in stolen bases (16) and was fifth in average (.333), Wallace was third in RBIs (17) and fourth in both average (.373) and on-base percentage (.479), and Rose was fourth in RBIs (15). Rose also shined at catcher and as the closing pitcher, striking out 12 and walking one in 14 2/3 innings.
“We have a lot of leadership in Mason, Thomas and Bennie,” Griffee said. “We’ve got a lot of experience coming back. I think we will be able to hit the ball and score runs, and the defense should be really solid. We also have some athletes. We should be very athletic, so we’ll be able to run.”
Those three stalwarts are currently playing football, as is Jacob Nelson, Adam McIntosh and Cody Shepard, each of whom will start in baseball. The football team advancing to the second round of the 1AA playoffs has thrown a bit of a wrench into the baseball season.
“Mason is probably our No. 1 guy, and he hasn’t thrown a pitch because he’s been playing football,” Griffee said. “He hasn’t thrown bullpen, hasn’t thrown anything, so we’re going to need to be smart, be safe with these guys. We’ll do what we can. You don’t want to hurt anyone at the beginning of the season, so we might take some lumps early. We’ll see.”
