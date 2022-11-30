MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan took control of the opening swim meet of the season.
The Cougars swept the annual Fish Bowl at the Sports Center versus county foes East Carteret and West Carteret.
The boys put up 152 points to pull away from the Patriots with 59 and the Mariners with 27.
The girls posted 151 points to outlast East with 69 and West with 26.
The Patriots were missing a host of swimmers due to a convergence of club events that weekend, including DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America), Young Life, and Boy Scouts.
CROATAN
Ryan Simcic captured four wins in the boys meet.
He took the 50-yard freestyle in 22.71 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 50.21.
Simcic also anchored two victorious relay teams, joining Nathan Michalowicz, Gavin Pesko and Paul Padgett in the 200-yard medley to time in at 1:45.25 and teamed up with Rylan Feimster, Matej Roth and Michalowicz in the 200-yard freestyle to clock in at 1:36.59.
Pesko claimed first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.23 and joined Padgett, Feimster and Roth in the 400-yard freestyle relay to garner the victory in 3:40.42. Pesko also placed second in the 200-yard medley in 2:24.82.
Michalowicz added a victory in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.26 and finished third in the 100-yard butterfly in 58.75.
Padgett was the runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly in 57.64 and took third in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.14.
Aiden Pesko touched the wall first in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:44.97 and finished third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.41. He teamed up with Jackson Brooks, Jason Michalowicz and Brodrick Weihrauch to give the 400-yard freestyle team a third-place standing in 4:19.34. He also anchored the third-place 200-yard medley relay team of Brooks, Michalowicz and Weihrauch in 2:08.19.
Harry Georgiadias provided the Cougars with another win in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.23. He also joined Evan Lane, Hampton Scott and Ryan Ferguson in the 200-yard freestyle to take third in 2:16.57.
Jason Michalowicz claimed the runner-up spot in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:46.73 and took third in the 200-yard medley in 2:40.33.
Feimster placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.96 and was the runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.36.
Roth secured a second-place finish in 56.30 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Weihrauch ended up third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:21.01.
------------------
Falon McCabe, Madison Bowen and Sophia Monica each earned three triumphs for Croatan in the girls meet.
The trio joined Josie Klaumann to win the 200-yard medley relay in 2:10.38.
McCabe took the 50-yard freestyle in 28.36 and the 500-yard freestyle in 6:02.23.
Bowen garnered the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.16 and stopped the watch with a first-place time of 2:02.67 in the 200-yard freestyle.
Monica won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:26.69 and also claimed a victory in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.40.
Klaumann was the runner-up in the 200-yard medley in 3:07.37 and placed third in the 50-yard freestyle in 31.84.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Skylar Brown, Claire Day, Carson Ketner and Emma Kimzey took first in 2:10.49. Haley Werhner joined Brown, Day and Ketner in the 400-yard freestyle to take second in 5:27.70.
Brown added two more runner-up finishes to her day, timing in at 1:07.14 in the 100-yard freestyle and 1:21.56 in the 100-yard backstroke.
Mackenzie Sampson also secured two individual second-place spots, clocking in at 1:25.53 in the 100-yard butterfly and 1:32.45 in the 100-yard breaststroke. She joined Karly Futral, Grace Smith and Zenash Acevedo in the 200-yard freestyle relay to take third in 2:21.50.
Emma Kimzey collected a pair of third-place finishes, touching the wall in 1:25.36 in the 100-yard backstroke and timing in at 3:14.16 in the 200-yard medley. She also teamed up with Smith, Acevedo and Futral in the 200-yard medley relay to take another third-place finish in 2:43.84.
Claire Day took second in the 500-yard freestyle in 8:07.06.
Carson Ketner placed second in the 200-yard freestyle in 3:07.59, followed by teammate Haley Werhner in 3:39.83.
Kerrington O’Brien clocked in at 2:13.65 to claim third in the 100-yard butterfly. She joined Matilda Somogy, Eleanor Ebert and Alara Pugh in the 400-yard freestyle relay to earn the third-place spot in 6:20.29.
WEST CARTERET
Cameron Johnson garnered two individual wins and was part of two runner-up relay teams for the Patriots in the boys meet.
He stopped the watch in 56.40 in the 100-yard butterfly and in 2:14.41 in the 200-yard medley. He led off both relays, linking up with Colton Ellis, Sam Johnson and Sam Suggs to time in at 1:47.98 in the 200-yard medley relay, and the same quartet clocked in at 3:40.60 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Sam Johnson captured the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.59 and was the runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.91.
Ellis placed third in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.66.
EAST CARTERET
Wyatt Nowacek, Roger Hawryschuk, Bennett LoPiccolo and Liam Harding took second for the Mariners in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:55.78 in the boys meet.
Hawryschuk finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:25.86.
------------------
Maggie Murray accounted for three victories in the girls meet.
She ended up first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.38 and won the 200-yard medley in 2:30.04. Murray also joined Emerald Dorsey, Gemma Campbell-Godfrey and Kayla Foster to earn the victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:41.29 and teamed up with Andie Migliore, Dorsey and Campbell-Godfrey to take second in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:24.08.
Foster placed second in the 50-yard freestyle in 31.39.
Dorsey, Foster, Migliore and Campbell-Godfrey took the runner-up spot in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:10.69.
Dorsey placed third in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:07.74 and Migliore finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:40.12.
