MOREHEAD CITY — After 13 games, the Morehead City Marlins are right back where they belong – at the top of the Coastal Plain League (CPL) East Division.
The Marlins, still playing under their pseudonym “Motorboaters,” have won 11 straight games and sit 1.5 games ahead at 11-2.
The latest win was a 7-5 tilt at the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Thursday in the first meeting of the season between the division’s first- and third-place teams, respectively. The Wilson Tobs are in second place of the division at 9-3.
Morehead City has the best record in the CPL with West Division leader Forest City Owls sitting at 8-3.
The top teams in each division at the end of the first half of the season, July 1, are guaranteed a playoff berth. The Motorboaters have reached the postseason each of the last five seasons.
Before the midweek break on Wednesday, the Motorboaters cruised to a 10-5 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders on Tuesday.
Scoring in the game didn’t start until the third inning when the Salamanders’ Mika Peterson (Brown) got on with a bunt single and a Nate Carriere (UT-Tyler) single set the table for Andrew Grande (Walters State) who knocked in Peterson with an RBI single.
An error on the Motorboaters advanced the runners before Carlos Pena (Missouri) sent a ball deep enough for Carriere to tag from third and score on a sacrifice fly.
Down 2-0 to start the bottom of the third, the Boater bats got to work. A Zach Marriott (Hendrix College) leadoff double hooked down the right field line got the party started, and a Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) single continued the fun, before Michael Gould (Maryville) knocked a two-RBI double into the pasture to even the score.
Reliever Chas DeBruhl (Francis Marion) allowed a leadoff single to Win Johns (Columbus State) to lead off the inning and struck out the next two batters before Trent Anderson (Missouri St-Louis) came onto the mound to record the one pitch flyout to Gould.
The bottom of the fourth did not begin in a promising fashion for the Motorboaters, as they put two quick outs on the board. Then, lightning struck.
A Marriott walk and a Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) single prompted a Salamander call to the bullpen for Patrick Dunn (Wichita State) with two on and two out.
He plunked Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) to load the bases before walking Gould to score a run. He plunked Evan Scavotto (Portland) to score a run and gave up a hard-smash three-RBI double by Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) to complete the five-run rally that ended with the Boaters leading 7-2.
Kevin Opanel (Monmouth) made his Motorboaters debut out of the pen to start the fifth inning and worked his way out of the big inning, walking two batters but not allowing a score.
The Salamanders pushed across a run in the sixth inning, but the Boaters captured the two-out magic again in the bottom half, scoring three runs in the frame.
Scavotto walked, Youngblood was hit by a pitch, and Braylin Marine (Newberry) was plunked with an errant Jacob Coffin (Penn State) offering to load the bases for Dan Tauken (Albany) who sprayed a three-RBI double into the outfield to clear the bases. The Motorboaters ended the frame with a 10-3 lead.
--------------
The Motorboaters started their week on Monday with a riveting 6-5 win over the Wilmington Sharks (8-6).
Morehead City sent six pitchers to the mound and knocked nine hits in the win. Noah Covington (Maryland Eastern Shore) got the start on the bump, giving up six hits and four runs in his 3 2/3 innings pitched.
The Boaters started the game off with a run that came in a funky fashion. Mershon hit a leadoff double, followed by a single from Youngblood into right field to advance Mershon to third base.
Phillip Bernstein (Richmond) struck out swinging, but Mershon capitalized on an error by Sharks first baseman Aaron Smigelski (Rice), sliding home to give the Motorboaters a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Sharks were unable to respond as Covington went three up and three down.
The Sharks surged in the bottom of the second inning, tallying three runs on three hits. Luke Nowak (East Carolina) broke through a two-out stall with a single to third base before Kyle Smith (New Mexico) drew a walk. Drew Sturgeon (Central Arkansas) delivered a clutch single to left field, resulting in a run scored by Nowak.
Tanner Leonard (Central Arkansas) reached base on an error, allowing Sturgeon to advance and Smith to score. Connor Powell (Belmont Abbey) added to the rally with a single to left field, bringing Leonard home and extending the Sharks’ lead to 3-1.
The Motorboaters had a productive top of the third inning to respond to the Sharks. Scotty Young (Rutgers) drew a walk, followed by Mershon knocking a single to left field.
Youngblood added a base hit to right field, loading the bases. Bernstein reached first on a fielder’s choice, scoring Mershon and Young. Scavotto received a walk, and Dan Tauken (Albany) powered a single to right field, bringing home Bernstein.
The Sharks made a pitching change, bringing in Andy Cook (Lenoir-Rhyne) for Earles. The Boaters answered with a fielder’s choice from Marine to allow Scavotto to score for the 5-3 lead.
The bottom of the fourth inning saw the Sharks make a push toward the Motorboaters. Nowak drew a walk to kick off the inning. Smith followed but was put out with a fly ball to left field for the first out.
Sturgeon singled to the pitcher, advancing Nowak to second base. Leonard kept the momentum going with a single to third base to load the bases. However, Covington struck out Powell, resulting in the second out. By the end of the inning, the Boaters maintained a slim 5-4 lead.
In the top of the sixth inning, Morehead City looked to extend its lead. Marine drew a walk to lead off the inning against reliever Pat Montfort (Villanova), followed by a McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) single to first base.
Leibl grounded out to Smigelski, resulting in the first out. Scotty Young (Rutgers) then chopped a single to third base to score Marine and make the score 6-4. Montfort’s day came to an end as Austin Skipper (Methodist) came out on the bump for the Sharks and rapidly secured the third out.
Wilmington attempted to make an attack at the deficit in the seventh inning but came up short, only securing one run on two hits.
Wilder singled, followed by a Nowak base hit that advanced Wilder to third. In an unusual play, Nowak stole second, and as catcher Mike Kenney (Mount Olive) threw the ball to second base, Wilder decided to dart home. Wilder slid in safely on the play at the plate to make the score 6-5.
Reigning CPL pitcher of the week Hunter Stevens (Mount Olive) struck out three of the five batters he saw in the seventh to give up only one run.
Joe Miceli (Gardner-Webb) closed the final two innings out for the Motorboaters to secure a save. He held the Sharks scoreless, giving up just two hits and striking out two of the eight batters he faced.
Next up for the Marlins is a road game at the Sharks on Saturday this week, followed by a home tilt against the Peninsula Pilots (2-8) on Sunday.
