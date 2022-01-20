PINEY GREEN — The Croatan boys and girls basketball teams both lost in contests at White Oak on Tuesday.
The girls team was defeated 38-24 to move to 2-8 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Cougars didn’t score at all in the second quarter and trailed 19-5 at halftime. It’s the fourth time this season they were unable to reach the 25-point mark.
The Croatan girls are tied with Swansboro for fourth place in the conference after three games.
Ginger Hayden led the team with eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Sadie Johnson scored five points, and Caroline McAloon tallied four with three rebounds.
White Oak’s leading scorers were Denniyah Tanner with a game-high 12 points and Jamya Avilia and Zamarah Rawls with seven apiece.
The Croatan boys team lost 50-10, dropping to 1-11 overall and 1-2 in the conference. The team lost 10 straight to start the season and won its lone game, 70-48 over Dixon, on Jan. 7. There was no scoring information from the game.
Both Croatan were scheduled to host Richlands on Thursday. The game was moved up from Friday in anticipation of icy weather on Friday. Deadline for this edition was also moved up from Friday to Thursday, and results were not available in time to be published in the print edition.
