HOPE MILLS — The Croatan girls brought home a victory Saturday from the Carolina Liberty 5K Kickoff.
The Cougars took the five-team event at Hope Mills, scoring 32 points to run away from Coastal Christian with 54. Cape Fear Academy took third with 79, followed by Union Pines with 86 and Grace Christian with 110.
“The running conditions were perfect, below 70 when the girls started their race,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “We had a lot of PRs and the girls performed extremely well.”
The boys nearly made it a clean sweep, trailing Coastal Christian by just six points, 48-54, in their 10-team event. Union Pines was the only other team to score less than 100 points, checking in with 65.
“The boys had an outstanding day,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “It was a great race to be in. We saw some of the best competition we have run against all year.”
The Cougars didn’t have a runner finish in the top four in the 66-runner girls race but placed five in the top 25 with Navaya Zales leading the way in fifth in 20 minutes, 4 seconds.
Teammate Avah Beikirch took ninth in 20:49.
Sophomore Ayla Zales ended up 14th in 22:14, followed by Audrey Kirkwood in 21st in 22:47, and sophomore Cameran Ladd placed 25th in 23:15.
Freshmen Kayla Hunt and Zenash Acevedo also had strong performances with Hunt taking 27th in 23:21, and Acevedo claiming 28th in 23:33.
“Our goal today was to compete without tapering down for the race,” Quispe said. “We are extremely proud of their performance today. They left it all on the course, and their times reflect that.”
Colten Rodriguez was runner-up in the 99-runner boys race, finishing in a personal record 16:14. James Wallace took fourth in a personal record 16:41.
Sophomores grabbed the next three spots for Croatan with Matthew Quispe taking 11th in 17:11, Trey Austin timing in at 18:01 to claim 23rd, and Tyrese Cone placing 33rd in 18:43.
Kenny Lombreglia took 37th in 19:16 and Sean Manning ended up 39th in 19:30.
“As a team we placed second, and all 10 of our runners were under 20 minutes,” Bulfer said. “We are very proud of the way our athletes raced and even more proud of how they are coming together as a family. It is great having strong senior leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.