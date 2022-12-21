BEAUFORT — The West Carteret wrestling team went 5-0 at East Carteret’s Hard Nor’easter Duals on Saturday.
The Patriots moved to 14-8 overall in dual team action with a 48-31 win over Ashley, 60-15 over Ayden-Grifton, 60-21 over New Hanover, 48-33 over Pamlico County and 42-38 over Southwest Onslow.
The close win over Southwest came down to the 145-pound matchup between West’s Dylan Shirley (20-5) and Ashton Shields-Adams (9-6), with the Patriots down 38-36. Shirley only needed a win by decision, but he secured the pin.
Southwest led the match, which started at 152 pounds, by an 18-6 score after the first four weight classes. It led 35-24 with four bouts left in the match.
Skyler Oxford (23-4) chipped away at the lead with a pin over Landon Baker (3-9) at 126 pounds, and Donovan Bungard (7-2) won by forfeit at 138.
Oxford was one of four Patriots to go 5-0 in the duals. Braden Reynolds (16-5) also went 5-0 at 145 pounds, Ashton McRoberts (13-14) did it at 182 and Joshua Knipe (28-0) at 220.
Three of the five duals had at least one matchup between two standout grapplers.
There were three in the Ayden-Grifton match. Reynolds went up against Ronnie Best (14-2), winning by a 14-11 decision, Oxford scored a pin over Bailor Peebles (13-5), and McRoberts pinned Keaton Guthrie (9-6).
There were two more solid matchups in the Pamlico dual, where Knipe pinned Tyler Stevens (18-7) and Shirley lost a 4-3 decision to Jake Whitley (12-3). Shirley went 2-1 on the day.
Conner Craig drew the toughest matchup against New Hanover, losing by 7-2 decision to Brian Trujilo Alvarado (21-5). Craig (21-8) went 4-1 in the duals.
The Patriots will travel to Chapel Hill on Thursday and Friday for the Tiger Holiday Classic. Their next dual team match will be Friday, Dec. 30 at the Carolina Clash Duals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.