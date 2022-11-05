RALEIGH — West Carteret can draw some big crowds to its Friday night football games, but Caroline Lewis is performing in front of a much bigger fanbase this fall.
The 2022 graduate and former Patriots cheerleader is a member of the N.C. State Dance Team.
“The first home game, that was the craziest feeling ever,” she said. “To run out in pregame and do a dance with the band, it was amazing to see all the N.C. State fans screaming ‘red and white’ with us, and everybody is so happy to be there, and there are just so many people.”
The Wolfpack have averaged over 56,000 fans in their first five home games.
Lewis spent 16 years in formal dance training at The Carolina Strut and cheered for six years through middle school and high school. She credited West Carteret coach Becky Akert for taking a chance by putting a freshman on the varsity.
A freshman at nearby Meredith College, she is eligible to participate with the N.C. State Dance Team.
She was put through the ringer to earn her spot on the squad.
The summer audition process required her to produce a 10-minute video showcasing her dancing skills. Once she got past the initial round, she went through a long two-day process at the school.
The first day involved learning the team’s dances. The second day went seven hours. Each dancer was assigned a number, and the end of the second day saw the group sitting in a room waiting for the numbers of those who made the team to be posted on a wall.
“It was the best feeling ever to see my number on there,” Lewis said. “I was jumping up and down with one of my friends who I had met in the process. I wanted to make the team so badly, it was all I could think about for months and months. It stressed me out a lot, so it was very relieving to find out I made it. I didn’t have to think about it anymore.”
It wasn’t, however, the end of the hard work.
Practices took place over Zoom throughout the summer.
Members of the team arrived on campus a few weeks early in the fall – Lewis had to sleep on a friend’s couch because she couldn’t move into her dorm yet – and then went through the squad’s “Hell Week.”
“If it’s called that it’s obviously not super fun,” she said. “We practiced all day, from sun up to sun down, working on dances, conditioning, running, lifting weights. It’s a difficult process. It’s probably the most intense thing I’ve been through, but it was worth it once we started having football games.”
The grind was only just beginning.
The team has four two-hour practices a week with two at 6 a.m. The other two are in the afternoon with the band. The team makes other appearances, including dancing at games in different sports such as volleyball. And if there isn’t a home game on Saturday, it puts on a dance clinic.
“I stay pretty busy,” Lewis said. “I’m going to bed at 9 o’clock the night before those morning practices.”
Despite all the time and effort, Lewis reported she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I would have tried out next year if I didn’t make it this year,” she said. “I want to do this all four years. I would never pass this up. I have friends send videos of me dancing at the games. It’s been really cool.”
