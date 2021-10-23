NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team exited the 2A dual team state playoffs in the first round on Wednesday with an 8-1 loss to Northeastern.
The Mariners entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the 2A bracket after finishing the regular season 10-2 overall and 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
Northeastern was seeded No. 11 after going 13-1 in the regular season and tying Holmes for the lead in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference.
East’s only point in the loss came in doubles, where Cate Wolf and Linden Campbell-Godfrey at No. 3 captured an 8-4 victory over Mary Ellen Foreman and Emma Montero.
Most of the singles matchups resulted in lopsided losses for the Mariners, except for Campbell-Godfrey at No. 5 and Mansi Malhotra at No. 6. Campbell-Godfrey lost 6-4, 7-5 to Foreman, while Malhotra needed a tiebreaker set in a 4-7, 6-3, 10-3 loss to Montero.
Here are results of the match:
Northeastern 8, East Carteret 1
Singles
No. 1: Zoe Pureza (N) def. Emma Beirwaltes (EC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2: Jessica Carter (N) def. Zoey Morris (EC), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3: Chloe Redd (N) def. Reagan Majors (EC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4: Jada Simpson (N) def. Harbour Early (EC), 7-5, 6-2.
No. 5: Mary Ellen Foreman (N) def. Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 6-4, 7-5.
No. 6: Emma Montero (N) def. Mansi Malhotra (EC), 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 (10-3).
Doubles
No. 1: Pureza/Carter (N) def. Beirwaltes/Morris (EC), 8-1.
No. 2: Redd/Simpson (N) def. Majors/Early (EC), 8-4.
No. 3: Cate Wolf/Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Foreman/Montero (N), 8-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.