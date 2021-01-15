OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team led an onslaught at home Wednesday over Dixon 65-5.
It’s not the least amount of points allowed in a contest for the Cougars (2-1) – that came from a 67-3 win over Lejeune last season – but it was still an outstanding defensive effort for the program. Croatan allowed zero points in both the first and third quarters.
It has been a tough season already for the Bulldogs (0-3), who have lost 74-4, 62-11 and 65-5 so far this winter.
The Cougars are looking to repeat as 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference champion during a regular season schedule that is almost exclusively league play. To do that, they will have to contend with Heide Trask (3-0) and Southwest Onslow (2-0), the latter of which defeated them 46-32 on Jan. 8.
Three Cougars reached double scoring figures in the lopsided win over Dixon. Hailey Cousins led the way with 20 points, Logan Howard had 16 and Caroline Harvey added 11.
Croatan took on Trask at home on Friday, but this edition was published before results were available.
Croatan’s next game will be at Richlands (1-2) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Dixon.................... 0 3 0 2-5
Croatan............... 20 19 14 12-65
DIXON (5) – Tarver 2, Tomlinson 2, Pribyl 1.
CROATAN (65) – Cousins 20, Howard 16, Harvey 11, K. McAloon 5, Underwood 5, Raynor 4, Brimmer 2, Rogers 2.
