HOLLY RIDGE — The East Carteret volleyball team got by Dixon in three sets on Tuesday in nonconference action.
Anna Gillikin led the way in the 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 victory as the Mariners moved to 3-1.
The Bulldogs’ mark evened to 2-2.
Gillikin put up big numbers in three sets, producing 22 kills, eight blocks and five digs.
Christa Golden added seven kills, two blocks, five digs and three aces.
Kate Guthrie went for three kills and five blocks, and Meadow Kaiser contributed four kills and a block.
Ashley Popp had four digs and three aces, and Grace Fulcher registered five digs and 35 assists.
The Mariners will be busy this week, traveling to White Oak (2-0) on Tuesday and hosting the Vikings on Thursday, while sandwiching Havelock (0-2) in between on Wednesday.
