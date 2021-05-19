BEAUFORT — The Croatan baseball team passed its biggest test so far this season Tuesday night with a 9-6 win over East Carteret in a back-and-forth affair.
The Cougars entered the contest with a 6-0 record and outscoring those six opponents 85-8.
The Mariners (5-2) came into the game with just one loss, creating a battle for the top of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
“I’m happy to play a competitive game,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “The guys are happy to play a competitive game. You play everyone on your schedule no matter who it is, but it is nice to be in a game like this versus a county rival. We had this marked on our calendars.”
The Cougars had won each of its previous games by at least four runs with five of their six victories coming by six or more runs. They featured a full roster for the first time this season as five players have quarantined at different times due to coronavirus contact.
Shaffer said his team was fortunate to leave Beaufort with a victory after mistakes both defensively and on the base paths.
Hitting made up for those miscues.
Their play at the plate has been a plus for a Cougars team that is batting .401 with 21 extra-base hits in seven games.
Trailing 6-4 after a five-run inning from East in the bottom of the fifth, the visitors responded with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to provide the final score.
Jamie Register drove home Owen Bellamy with a groundball single, and Jack Riley slapped a single to right field to deliver Sam Hamlin and Register to give his team the lead for good in the sixth with a 7-6 score.
Register added the final tally in the seventh on another single to right field to deliver Hamlin after Ryan Bellamy scored on an Austin Odom sacrifice bunt.
Register, Hamlin and Bellamy each posted two hits on the night, as did Matthew McCray.
“I thought we hit the ball probably the best we have all season,” Shaffer said of a squad that put up 13 hits in a contest for the second time in the last three games. “Nine runs saved us. We definitively have a lot of things to work on. A lot of good will come from tonight. In the end, I’m happy to get a W.”
The win looked like it would be easier with a 4-1 lead headed to the bottom of the fifth.
Ryan Bellamy had given up just one run on one hit while striking out five and walking none up to that point.
Four hits, an error and a wild pitch quickly turned the tide in the bottom of the fifth as the Mariners made it a 6-4 contest.
Brody Nelson and Tyler Williford opened up the frame with singles, and Nelson scored on an error. Williford then scored on a Bennie Brooks single, and Adam McIntosh drove home Jacob Gillikin and Brooks on a triple to centerfield to round out the offensive explosion.
“We haven’t seen stuff like that,” East coach Daniel Griffee said of Bellamy’s pitching. “And once we got accustomed to it, it is just baseball. That was a good game. It was competitive. I’m proud as heck of my guys for not quitting. They left everything out there.”
Pitching depth proved to be the biggest difference.
After catching up to Ryan Bellamy’s timing – he ended with five strikeouts, no walks, while giving up five earned runs on seven hits – younger brother Owen Bellamy took the mound.
In his first action back since quarantining, he was dominant in three innings, striking out eight while giving up one hit and one walk.
“They had the luxury of extra pitching,” Griffee said. “They’ve actually got three guys that can throw seven innings. That is a huge difference. Mason (Rose) was a bulldog. He laid it all out there and dug deep.”
Rose took the loss, giving up five earned runs on 13 hits while striking out five, walking one and hitting two batters.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan……....200 023 2 - 9 13 1
E. Carteret....000 150 0 - 6 8 3
WP – O. Bellamy
LP - Rose
Croatan leading hitters: Register 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Hamlin 2-4, RBI, run; McCray 2-4, RBI, run; R. Bellamy 2-4 (2B), 2 runs; Munoz 1-1, RBI; O. Bellamy 1-2, run; Sullivan 1-3 (2B), RBI; Lasater 1-3, run; Riley 1-4, 2 RBIs.
E. Carteret leading hitters: McIntosh 2-4 (3B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; J. Nelson 1-2 (2B); Gillikin 1-3, RBI, run; Williford 1-3, run; B. Nelson 1-3, run; Brooks 1-4, RBI, run; Wallace 1-4, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.