The “Keep Pounding” all-county rankings spotlight moves to football this week.
While all three teams made the state playoffs, West Carteret had a historic regular season with its first conference championship in 57 years. The Patriots finished 7-2 overall during the regular season and 5-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
East Carteret finished 4-6 overall and placed third in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 3-2 record to advance to the 2A state playoffs.
Croatan placed fourth in the Coastal with a 2-3 record, but it advanced to the postseason with a solid RPI rating and a 4-6 overall record.
Below is this column’s annual list of the best 11 football players in the county between the three teams.
JAMARION MONTFORD
No one had more all-purpose yards in the county this season than Jamarion Montford.
The West senior speedster was plugged in at quarterback for the first time in the offseason and flourished, throwing for 1,077 yards, 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also led his team in rushing yards with 614 and 8 more touchdowns. He had 1 interception on defense and returned 7 kickoffs for 146 yards.
QUINCY DONEGHY
Doneghy was an exceptional two-way player for the Cougars this season.
The senior rushed for 479 yards with a per-carry average of 6.1 yards and 9 touchdowns, both team highs.
His 48 total tackles on defense and two interceptions both ranked first during the regular season. He also had 4 fumble recoveries and returned 22 kickoffs for 437 yards.
MIGUEL BASSOTTO
Despite only playing in seven games, Mariner running back Bassotto led the county in regular season rushing yards with 637.
The downhill runner scored 8 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He also caught 8 passes for 83 yards.
On defense, the senior tallied 27 total tackles, including 7 for a loss, picked off a pass and forced 3 fumbles.
SHAYNE HESTER JR.
Hester started the season as a defensive specialist for the Patriots, but ended it as a two-way standout with 7 touchdowns on only 18 carries.
The senior only ran for 206 yards but averaged a county-high 11.4 yards per carry.
On the defensive line, he tallied 39 tackles, including 3 for a loss, and recorded a sack, an interception and 2 fumble recoveries.
ALEX BARNES
Barnes was exceptional night-in and night-out contributor for the Cougars this season.
The senior rushed for 621 yards and 5 touchdowns with a 5.8-yard average. He also caught 6 passes for 63 yards and 2 more scores.
On defense, he had 32 tackles, including 4 for a loss, and tallied an interception, a forced fumble and a recovery.
SPENCER MAXWELL
Maxwell was a playmaker on the outside for West this season with 13 catches for 260 yards and a team-high 5 receiving touchdowns.
He averaged 20 yards per catch, and his longest reception was a 69-yarder for a score. He also rushed for 118 more yards and another score.
The senior only played limited snaps on defense, but he recorded a forced fumble and a recovery there.
ADAM CUMMINGS
Cummings was a hound in the defensive backfield for the Patriots this season with a county-high 5 interceptions.
He had 96 return yards on those picks for a 19.2-yard average. Two of the interceptions came in a key victory over White Oak to pave the way for West’s league title.
He also recorded 29 total tackles and returned two punts for 25 yards.
AIDAN HOLLINGSWORTH
Hollingsworth was a stalwart on East’s offensive and defensive lines this season.
He was a menace on defense with 52 total tackles, including 8 for a loss, 2 sacks and 3 hurries. The senior also forced 2 fumbles and recovered 1 for a touchdown.
On offense, he helped pave the way for 2,088 total yards and 24 offensive touchdowns.
MATT FINIZIO
Finizio played almost exclusively on the offensive line for the Cougars, but the hulking junior was the best on the team at that position.
His tenacious blocking helped the offense put up 2,730 total yards and score 34 touchdowns.
Although he played sparingly on defense, he still recorded a fumble recovery.
AL MORRIS
Morris was West’s best two-way lineman this year, paving the way up front for an offense that averaged almost 300 yards per game and shutting down opposing blockers on defense.
Much of the senior powerhouse’s impact came in the trenches, where his 17 tackles and one fumble recovery didn’t tell the full story of his impact.
BRANSON LONG
Long led the Mariners in tackles this season with 60, including a team-high 9 for a loss.
In addition to tying for the team lead in interceptions with 2, the outstanding junior recorded 3 passes defended, a forced fumble and a recovery.
Although he played sparingly on offense, Long had 6 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally
