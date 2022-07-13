Remember the movie Dog Day Afternoon (Al Pacino), one hot and steamy, very tense afternoon in a bank? Everyone knows that the “dog days of summer” occur during the hottest, most humid, most hazy part of the season.
Webster defines “dog days” as: 1) the period between early July and early September when the hot, sultry weather of summer usually occurs in the northern hemisphere; 2) a period of stagnation or inactivity.
Sound familiar? With the heat indices 90 to 100 degrees, we are firmly in the “dog days,” but what of the ancient origins. Millennia ago, when we looked to the heavens for inspiration and answers, it was observed that one of the brightest stars was Sirius in the constellation Canis Major, aka the Big Dog. This star was so bright that the Romans thought that we even received heat from it.
Now in the summer, Sirius, the Dog Star rises and sets with the sun. In late July, it is actually in conjunction (lined up) with our sun. It was believed that because of this alignment the heat from the Sirius was added to that of the sun, creating a period of hot, sultry weather. The Romans named this period of 20 days before and after this conjunction “dog days” after the Dog Star. Did you know that the Romans were so “Sirius” about the “dog days” that they sacrificed a brown dog at the beginning of the Dog Days to appease the rage of Sirius?
In modern times, the term refers to those hot, sleepy afternoons when dogs (and people) prefer to lay around and languish in the summer heat. Here in the northern hemisphere, we designate July 3 to Aug 11, as the dog days ... yes, this hot and humid period typified by stagnation and inactivity we are now experiencing. As far as fishing, we are officially in the “dog days doldrums” (DDD!).
Even in the “dog days,” there are some fish out there, and there are things you can do to catch them. Temperatures usually peak in mid to upper 80s in early to mid-August. They usually get back into the 70s by mid-September, and remember the first mullet blow by the end of August or first week of September.
Next week, we’ll look at how to beat the “dog days” and catch some fish.
---------------------
Flounder, flounder everywhere but not a fish to keep. It’s official: FF-39-2022 FLOUNDER – RECREATIONAL PURPOSES- INTERNAL COASTAL WATERS AND ATLANTIC OCEAN WATERS- 2022 RECREATIONAL SEASON, SIZE AND HARVEST LIMITS.
It is unlawful to possess flounder for recreational purposes except from 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 until 11:59 P.M. on Friday, Sept. 30. It is unlawful to possess flounder less than 15 inches total length. It is unlawful to possess more than one flounder per person per day. It is unlawful to possess more than one daily creel limit per person while engaged in fishing or aboard a vessel.
Take that to the bank!
---------------------
Other than flounder, how’s the “dog days” fishing? Pretty good inside and near shore and slow on the beach and piers. There continues to be some sporadic action in the Bogus Banks surf this past week around Pine Knoll Shores. Aside from the Civil War wreck, that area has always sported a prominent nearshore sandbar with structure from the Iron Steamer access to the Whaler Motel. Reports have been of slot and above reds and blues in the surf.
Pine Knoll Shores has many access points labeled A-K (11 sites). Here are some I have fished: PKS Access B at Knollwood St., mile marker 5½; Memorial Park at mile marker 6; mostly the Iron Steamer access F, site of former Iron Steamer Pier mile marker 7½.
The old wreck and pier parts are to the left (east) where the stairs are from the houses leading to the beach. I fish all the way down to the Whaler Inn. It’s a great flounder location, and I’ve also caught Spanish, blues, false albacore, and in the fall, specks. There also have been reports of sea mullet in the Emerald Isle surf and pompano on sand fleas. Sadly, The Point in Emerald Isle continues to dis-appoint.
For a survey of my recommended surf fishing locations on Bogus Banks, check out: https://www.ncoif.com/bogue-banks-ocean-surf-fishing-locations/.
---------------------
Inside, the drum activity continues to be good, even in the heat, so early morning is best for topwater reds and specks in the flats.
For those into “tailin’ reds,” this is the week for lunar king tides from July 12 through 16. Seems like the best red drum action in the surf is currently on Ocracoke Island and north, although there are still catches around the Cape Lookout surf and shoals.
I mentioned red drum, but the black drum action is holding up inside too on crunchy baits, often intended for sheepshead, and there are reported breakoffs of monster, over-slot black drum too. Think fiddlers, any crab bits and pieces and spiny sea urchins. There were also some slot and above black drum caught on live shrimp around the Morehead City high-rise bridge. That area, including the port walls and train trestle always hole some big fish. Think structure, structure … structure.
And did you see the 7.03-pound speckled trout, caught by Alicia Rosenberg from the bank on a piece of cut bait. It was weighed in a Chasin’ Tails.
Nice fish!
---------------------
Nearshore action continues to be good as well, but maybe not at noon.
There are big Spanish around and nice, “eating size” kings, along with bigger kings.
As I’ve reported before, don’t forget the spadefish. They fight hard, fillet up nicely and taste great. Interestingly, after the glut of ribbonfish last summer, they are seemingly hard to find this year.
---------------------
For the piers, think summer hash bash.
Oceanana Pier as usual reports slow fishing with some croaker, pigfish and slot black drum. Water was muddy all last week but cleaned up nicely on Monday.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a slow week with many of the regulars staying home. Of course, there were blues and Spanish, scattered bottom fare and nuisance flounder. They did report one “eating size” king, a 19-pound cobia and several tarpon hookups on king rigs.
Seaview Pier reported no kings last week but some big Spanish, tarpon hookups, few pompano, croakers and slot black drum.
Surf City Pier reported one king last week, some Spanish, black drum and small summer spots.
Jolly Roger Pier reported a slow week with the required scattered Spanish and blues early and late, two tarpon (estimated at 50 pounds) released and some croakers.
By the way, it’s July, and old reds time is coming to the Neuse and New rivers, so get your circle hooks, Owen Lupton rigs and popping corks ready. I should do a report on that soon! I know Capt. Gary Dubiel is tying some meaty flies for this year’s old drum season.
---------------------
Emerald Isle turtle update: there are now at least 22 nests here in as I write this report Monday. It sure sounds like a busy year for 2022 turtles here in Emerald Isle.
By the way, there have been several manatee sightings around Bogue banks so far this summer.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.
2) Log onto my website at www.ncoif.com. It’s now better than ever.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in “Sea Dunes,” just off Coast Guard Road., Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” (252-354-4905).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.