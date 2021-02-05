JACKSONVILLE — East Carteret continued to run roughshod over the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference in boys basketball on Thursday with an 84-37 victory over Southwest Onslow.
The Mariners captured their fourth win of the season by more than 35 points and moved to 8-0.
East, which has won its eight league games by an average of 26.9 points, improved its overall record to 30-4 in its last 34 games, and 21-1 in its last 21 Coastal 8 contests.
Henry Tillett hit four three-pointers, finishing the game with a season-high 14 points, as the Mariners closed the night with a season-high 11 treys.
Bennie Brook scored 27 points before resting in the fourth quarter. Shamel Baker scored all 18 of his points in the first half.
Southwest Onslow fell to 1-7 with the loss.
Tre Hardison led the Stallions with nine points.
East will next travel Tuesday to Dixon (2-4).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret........................... 27 16 26 15 - 84
SW Onslow.............................. 16 11 8 2 - 37
EAST CARTERET (84) – Brooks 27, Baker 18, Tillett 14, Matheka 7, Nelson 6, Lawrence 4, Rose 3, Bernauer 3, Jernigan 2.
SW ONSLOW (37) – Hardison 9, Wallace 8, Strader 7, Regan 4, Bannerman 4, Pagan 3, Pollock 2.
