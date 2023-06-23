There has been enough talk this week on whether or not the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament made the right decision to disqualify Sensation’s bitten 619.4-pound catch on Sunday.
Was it the right decision?
Definitely.
Did the Sensation captain and crew still get screwed?
Of course they did.
Not enough has been written about the sheer rotten luck of the boat’s circumstances. When it comes to the fishing, the folks on Sensation did everything right. They fought the fish, determined it to be the right size before they killed it and boated it correctly according to the rules.
It's their loss that the blue marlin had chunks taken out of it by a shark or other marine mammal, but it isn’t their fault. It was just a bad break.
Let’s not get this twisted. This wasn’t like a golfer hitting a shot out of bounds. This was more akin to a golfer finding the green, but an alligator scoops it up and carries it to the water. You have to play it where it lies. Those are the rules, even if it isn’t the golfer’s fault.
Things don’t always work out in sports. Most of the time, that’s because the athlete made a mistake.
Sometimes it’s not. Sometimes it’s a fan who gets in the way.
The Chicago Cubs were doing everything right in Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Florida Marlins when Steve Bartman got in the way of a routine catch from outfielder Moises Alou. The umpire judged the play to not be fan interference, and the Cubs followed with an epic meltdown that prevented them from winning their first pennant since 1945.
Sometimes it’s the band that gets in the way, as in the infamous 1982 Stanford vs. Cal game during a moment dubbed “The Play,” The Cardinal blew a one-point lead when the band came onto the field midway through a kickoff return from the Golden Bears that included five lateral passes, interrupting the defense and allowing Cal to score the game-winning touchdown.
Sometimes it’s maliciousness that gets in the way.
Nancy Kerrigan was a two-time Olympic medal winner and a favorite to win the gold in 1994 when a hired assailant struck her knee with a baton in an attack orchestrated by Tonya Harding’s ex-husband and her bodyguard. Kerrigan went on to win the silver medal in 1994, but it was clear the attack had disrupted her mindset for the Winter Olympics that year.
Sometimes it’s plain bad judgement that gets in the way.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga was one out away from a perfect game against the Cleveland Indians when first-base umpire Jim Joyce made an incorrect call on the last play, ruling Jason Donald safe. It was a tough call for Joyce, but even tougher for the pitcher when the ensuing replay showed the throw from Miguel Cabrera to Garrunner at first beat the runner by at least three feet.
All of those athletes and teams paid the price, even if the circumstances were outside of their control. That’s sports. It isn’t always pretty, and it isn’t always fair.
Sometimes people get in the way, jump the gun or make a bad judgement call. And sometimes a shark or other marine mammal takes a $3.5 million bite out of one hell of a great day of fishing.
We feel for you, Sensation. Keep fishing. Keep striving. The next big fish is waiting.
