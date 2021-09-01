SWANSBORO — The East Carteret volleyball team captured its second win of the season over Swansboro on Thursday.
The Mariners (2-1) lost the first set to the Pirates (0-4), but wound up winning 3-1 via a 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 score. They blanked the Bucs 3-0 on Aug. 19 to start the season.
Anna Gillikin was a one-girl wrecking machine at the net for the Mariners with 22 kills and seven blocks. Setter Grace Fulcher made sure her hitters were well fed with 35 assists to go with four digs.
Kate Guthrie tallied seven kills and four blocks, Christa Golden had nine digs, five serving aces, three kills and two blocks, Meadow Kaiser had five kills, and Stella Bradford finished with five digs.
East will play at White Oak (2-0) on Tuesday and at Havelock (0-1) on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
