SAVANNAH, GA. — The best two words in the Coastal Plain League are a reality after Friday night: Game three.
The Marlins got it done in game two of the Petitt Cup Championship Series, taking down the Bananas 5-3 at Historic Grayson Stadium.
Unlike Thursday night at The Rock when the Bananas took game one 5-4 after the Marlins had opened up a 4-0 lead, Savannah grabbed the game’s first run in game two. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Livan Reinoso hit a solo home run to give Savannah a 1-0 lead. By inning’s end, it was 2-0 Bananas, as Nick Clarno hit an RBI groundout to second.
But in the top of the sixth, Morehead City finally answered – in a big way.
Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) hit a two-run home run to give Morehead City the lead, and the big fly stayed alive an inning later, thanks to a Jack Harris (Newberry) solo home run and a 2-run home run from Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello).
Going into the eighth, it was a 5-2 Marlins lead, but the Bananas responded. Eduardo Malinowski hit an RBI double to make it a two-run game.
It came down to the wire in the ninth.
Savannah brought up Ty Jackson, the game’s tying run. But Marlins hurler Brendan Bean (Penn) had other plans. The southpaw struck out Jackson swinging, knotting the series at 1-1.
It took a while for the Marlins bats to get going, but they showed up in a big way. Sean and Jordan Johnson were 1-for4 with a two-run home run. Harris, who was in the cleanup spot, went 1-for-4 as well, hitting a solo home run.
On the mound, there were plenty of gutsy performances for the Marlins.
Jared Kollar (Rutgers) started it off, going for three and a third innings pitched with five strikeouts, giving up only one earned run.
Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) followed Kollar, and did so in dominant fashion. The righty threw four and a third innings pitched, also striking out five and giving up a single earned run. Hickey was the winning pitcher for Morehead City.
Bean finished off Savannah, earning the save. The two outs the southpaw got were both strikeouts.
The Marlins and Bananas are knotted up at one apiece, with the decisive game three taking place at Historic Grayson Stadium tonight. A win for the Marlins completes a threepeat of championship for the Marlins. A loss gives the Bananas their second Petitt Cup title in franchise history. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Listen live on the Morehead City Marlins Radio Network. Coverage begins at 6:55.
