HARKERS ISLAND — Despite high wind and rain, the seventh annual Core Sound Run pulled in a record 502 entrants on Saturday.
The Harkers Island race “at the end of the road” made its return last spring after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. That event pulled in 161 finishers between the 10K and 5K races, down from the 210 finishers in those races in 2019.
This year, there were 234 finishers between the two competitive races, in addition to 268 more participants in the 1-mile fun run and the virtual race held for those who could not attend in person.
Tyler Pake, 40, of Beaufort won the 10K with a time of 37 minutes, 39 seconds. Josiah Hynes, 18, placed second in 39:37, and Edgar Muro, 13, of Arapahoe was third with a 43:04 clocking.
Lauren Dicktel, 25, of Greenville, was the female division winner for the 10K with a time of 42:21. Delaney Bundy, 17, of Cary placed second in 44:39, and Virginia Blake, 24, of Raleigh was third in 49:38.
Pake and Dicktel were also the male and female division winners in last year’s race.
In the 5K, Katherine Price, 42, of Beaufort captured her second straight victory with a 19:10 clocking. Cara Taylor, 50, of Atlantic placed second with a time of 21:48, and Amelia Klaumann, 52, of Newport was third in 26:08.
Keith Johansson, 45, of Lexington won the male division for the 5K with a 20:54 clocking. Lucas Peed, 27, of Bedford, Va., placed second in 21:13, and Will Champion, 38, of Louisburg was third in 21:52.
Here are top overall and age division finishers:
2023 CORE SOUND RUN
10K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Lauren Dicktel, 42:31; 2, Delaney Bundy, 44:39; 3, Virginia Blake, 49:38.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: 1, Emily McCray, 49:50; 2, Sophie Butler, 1:05:31; 3, Hannah Woody, 1:05:31.
30-39: 1, Ginny Wilkins, 58:35; 2, Victoria Block, 1:09:49.
40-49: 1, Becky Jones, 55:01; 2, Anna Simmons, 55:11; 3, Lauren Blakefield, 57:36.
50-59: 1, Emily Carter, 58:48; 2, Misty Beil, 59:10; 3, Elizabeth Henderson, 1:05:54.
60-69: 1, Phyllis Jones, 1:12:23; 2, Robin Anderson, 1:20:51.
70-and-over: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, Tyler Pake, 37:39; 2, Josiah Hynes, 39:37; 3, Edgar Muro, 43:04.
19-and-under: 1, Diego LeChavallier, 50:59.
20-29: 1, Justin Schmitt, 45:01; 2, Jacob Mitchell, 52:21; 3, Peyton Kelly, 58:50.
30-39: 1, Jeffrey Smedley, 53:54; 2, Tim Nguyen, 58:50.
40-49: 1, Paul Delamar, 43:27; 2, Allen Frost, 46:11; 3, Paul Kelly, 59:43.
50-59: 1, Eric Dougherty, 49:03; 2, John McCray, 50:59; 3, Daniel Fischler, Sr., 52:22.
60-69: 1, Peter Schmitt, 57:38.
70-and-over: 1, Finn Hassing, 48:59.
5K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Katherine Price, 19:10; 2, Cara Taylor, 21:48; 3, Amelia Klaumann, 26:08.
14-and-under: 1, C. Carver, 26:15; 2, Victoria Salas, 28:12; 3, Violetta-Rose Klaumann, 28:32.
15-19: 1, Eva Leasure, 26:57; 2, Emma Bricker, 32:06; 3, Sarah Hevener, 37:47.
20-29: 1, Kayla Speidel, 28:48; 2, Hallie Smith, 29:02; 3, Ki-Ki Klaumann, 29:38.
30-39: 1, Cassandra Davis, 28:30; 2, Katherine Anarde, 30:48; 3, Reba Lewis, 31:11.
40-49: 1, Carrie Morris, 30:51; 2, Janette DeVan, 31:11; 3, Jackie Abraham, 33:08.
50-59: 1, Amy Blawas, 28:28; 2, Amanda Bullard-Maxwell, 29:53; 3, Kristine Rushok, 31:02.
60-69: 1, Teresa Sullivan, 31:42; 2, Kathy Marcheselli, 32:08; 3, Patricia Cloninger, 35:16.
70-and-over: 1, Mattie Seaton, 38:10; 2, Libby McClung, 40:22; 3, Bonita Hunter, 57:24.
MALE
Overall: 1, Keith Johansson, 20:54; 2, Lucas Peed, 21:13; 3, Will Champion, 21:52.
14-and-under: 1, Levi Vogelsong, 25:10; 2, Samuel Humphries, 27:04; 3, K. Dupree, 27:37.
15-19: 1, Zac Lewis, 24:45; 2, Jesse Humphries, 27:04; 3, Ryan Lewis, 28:13.
20-29: 1, Thomas Thelen, 22:15; 2, Robin Pittman II, 24:27; 3, Jacob Stasiewicz, 24:51.
30-39: 1, Eric Kaps, 22:37; 2, Josh Pannell, 24:55; 3, Chris Baker, 25:14.
40-49: 1, Brad Smith, 24:47; 2, Nick Wilson, 25:51; 3, Merritt Wagoner, 26:24.
50-59: 1, Todd Carver, 26:19; 2, J.J. Smith, 29:34; 3, Chris Pardue, 30:37.
60-69: 1, Ken Brennan, 26:52; 2, John Carter, 28:10; 3, Kevin Gaskill, 30:34.
70-and-over: 1, William Pritchard, 41:12; 2, Davin Hanselman, 43:12; 3, Chris Hunter, 50:08.
