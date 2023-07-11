MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins are in the midst of their first skid of the season, dropping three straight games to move to 18-12 overall.
The summer collegiate ball club is 2-4 since the midseason break. Its overall record, however, is still best in the Coastal Plain League, including the East Division.
The Marlins already earned a Petitt Cup Playoffs berth with the division’s best record, 16-8, in the first half of the summer.
Morehead City lost a 6-3 tilt at the Wilmington Sharks on Monday, falling to 4-6 in the series with the division rival.
The Marlins also lost to the Sharks 10-1 on Saturday and fell to the Wilson Tobs 3-0 in a rain-shortened game on Friday.
The team is in the middle of a stretch of four games against the Sharks with a scheduled doubleheader against them on Tuesday.
The next game up for the Marlins is a road trip to Wilson on Thursday. The Tobs are the second-place team in the division.
----------------
In the 10-1 loss to the Sharks, Will Walsh (Nebraska) got the start on the mound for the Marlins while Tom Reisinger started for the Sharks.
The Marlins scored their only run in the first inning as Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) and Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) started the game with singles and executed a double steal. Dan Tauken (Albany) came to bat with runners on second and third and hit a base hit into left field to score Mershon and give his team a 1-0 lead.
The pitchers from both sides held the opponents scoreless until the bottom of the third when the Sharks also got on the board with a Connor Powell run off a base hit from Luke Nowak.
The Sharks had a strong inning in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs on three hits to take a 6-1 lead.
After putting up three more runs in the fifth, the Sharks pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the sixth before scoring their final run of the game in the bottom half. Nowak led off with a double to center field, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Hassert single.
The Marlins’ pitchers came alive in the bottom of the eighth as Trent Anderson (Missouri-St. Louis) pitched a flawless back-to-back-to-back strikeout inning.
However, the Sharks continued their phenomenal pitching day with a three-up, three-down top of the ninth to close out the game.
----------------
In the loss to the Tobs on Friday, Ryan Devanney (Sacred Heart) got the nod to start on the bump for the Marlins while Trent Harris got the start for Wilson.
The first inning started in fast fashion, as Devanney mowed down the Tobs in short order, striking out Matthew Cooper with a buried slider to end the top of the first.
In the bottom of the first, Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) slashed a double just fair down the third base line in hopes of starting a rally, but Harris stranded Youngblood to end the threat.
The second inning saw two base runners get on for the Tobs after a walk and a single, but a flyout by Tobs catcher Connor Price to Youngblood in right field ended the inning. The bottom of the second went down 1-2-3 for the Marlins and pushed a scoreless game to the top of the third.
Ty Bothwell (Indiana) came on in relief of Devanney, who pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, and got in immediate trouble in the third. A single and a McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) throwing error put two runners on with no outs. With one out in the inning, the Tobs plated two runs on back-to-back RBI singles by Cooper and Patrick Fultz to propel them ahead 2-0 headed to the bottom of the third.
A Scotty Young (Rutgers) single and a Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) walk put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the third for the Marlins, but Harris escaped damage, as Youngblood flew out to shortstop, and Tobs right fielder Elias Stevens made a fantastic sliding catch on a Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) liner for the third out of the frame.
In the fifth inning, Bothwell pitched a 1-2-3 inning and caught Fultz in a pickle in between first and second after a base hit for the third out.
The Tobs tacked on their third and final run in the sixth inning as Connor Price came to the plate with bases loaded and smacked a single to score Scott Mackiewicz.
The Marlins looked for a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth against Tobs reliever Jonah Milchuck, who had forced two straight flyouts. Dan Tauken (Albany) came to the dish and smacked a ball into left center and slid into second just under the tag for a double.
Tuffy then worked a full count before watching the fourth ball come in for a walk. The rally hopes came to an end, however, as Milchuck struck out Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) on a full count pitch.
The skies opened in the top of the seventh inning. With rain cascading down and lightning crashing around Big Rock Stadium, the game was called early as a 3-0 Tobs win through six innings.
