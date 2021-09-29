MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan took the inside track for the 3A Coastal Conference title on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over West Carteret.
The intense county rivalry has transferred to a league series this year after realignment, and the first official conference match didn’t disappoint with the Cougars outlasting the Patriots 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15.
“It was exactly what I thought,” said Croatan coach Lindsey Bach, whose name changed from Gurley after she was married on Sept. 18. “But at the same time, you can’t over anticipate, you have to be prepared for anything and not get off guard.”
Croatan moved to 7-6 overall and 3-0 in the league, while West dropped to 7-5 overall and 4-1 in the Coastal.
Despite being a game back in the standings early in the conference season, West coach Michael Turner wasn’t ready to concede the championship to the county rival.
“They were better than us tonight, which is hard to swallow, but we are still in this thing,” he said. “We are going to play them again.”
The Patriots didn’t just lose the match, but also lost top hitter Megan Kenon, who suffered a left knee injury early in the second set. Her team was able to overcame a 6-2 deficit in that set to tie it up at a set apiece with a 25-22 victory.
“Injuries happen, but you have to step up and make plays, and the girls did that,” Turner said. “I’m really proud of the way they didn’t let that get to them.”
The other headline from the game came in the form of Croatan libero Cammie Davis, who put on a defensive show from the back court.
“Cammie Davis was the story,” Turner said. “She was the best player on the court. We didn’t have an answer for her. The kid is good at what she does.”
Tiffany Harris came off the bench for the Cougars to also provide stellar defense.
“I told her she was the spark off the bench,” Bach said. “She did exactly what we needed. Before the match, I see how warmups go to see how I make my lineup. We have a deep team, and I should be able to put in any sub and not see a huge change.”
The match followed in the tradition of so many before it with a packed gym full of each team’s fans making for a big reaction after every point. The previous match of the season, which will be designated a nonconference contest unless they can’t play the league rematch on Thursday, Oct. 14 for any reason, played out the same way with the Cougars surviving a five-setter at West.
“I knew it was going to be a packed gym, and I knew it was going to be intense,” Bach said. “We had to control the tempo as much as possible. It’s an exciting win.”
Croatan took control of the first set with a Jackie Gartner kill, followed by back-to-back aces from Davis to make it 16-11.
The Patriots responded with eight of the next 10 points with Kenon registering two kills and two service points during the run to give her team its first lead of the set at 19-18, causing Bach to call a timeout.
“I hate that Megan got hurt,” Bach said. “Hopefully it’s nothing too serious. We’ve experienced that too, and you have to remind the girls that they can overcome, and those girls did exactly what they were supposed to. Kudos to them, they did a good job recovering in that second set.”
Bach’s timeout proved the momentum killer she hoped it would be as her team rattled off four points in a row with an ace from Alex Gartner and a kill from MJ Klaumann.
Holding a 22-19 lead, the Cougars put a bow on the set with three of the next five points, thanks to kills from Ella Stroehmann and Molly Butler and a service point from Madi Mitchell.
After Kenon’s injury in the second set and facing a 6-2 deficit, West received balanced play to take the win.
Ann Pierce Jackson put up two kills and a block, Katelyn Starling produced two kills, Zoe Baily served two points and a kill, Ardan Fredeen served three points, Macy Wojciechowski contributed a kill and a block, Maura Huber blocked a spike, and Courtney Tyndall and Grayson Edwards each registered a kill.
“You need to take a step back and take a big picture view of it,” Turner said. “I’ve always loved my teams here because we’ve had really good volleyball players, and Megan is one of them, but we’ve always been more than one player. We’ve always had good teams, emphasis on teams.”
The Patriots were in the final two sets, but Croatan’s defense began to dictate play.
Trailing 13-12 in the third set, the Cougars finished it out on a 13-5 run with Davis serving five points, Gartner and Butler each adding two kills, and Jackie Garner pitching in with a kill.
Facing a 7-5 deficit in the fourth set, Croatan scored 10 of the next 13 points to take a 15-10 advantage with four service points from Alex Gartner and kills from Stroehmann and Butler.
West responded with a 5-4 run to pull within four at 19-15, but the visitors continued to use top-notch defense to go on a 6-0 run to close out the set and match with five service points from Alex Gartner and two blocks from Stroehmann.
“I knew going in defense was going to win this match,’ Bach said. “We had to control tempo, be prepared to run our offense and do the opposite for them, keep them out of system. Cammie was so good. You can’t describe her if you had a list of 100 analogies. She is awesome and reads the ball so well.”
