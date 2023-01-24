HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret boys basketball team kept its undefeated streak in the 3A Coastal Conference alive Friday with an 88-61 win at Dixon.
The Patriots (14-3 overall) led 50-32 at halftime thanks to 19 points from Jaylen Hewitt and 14 from Adam Cummings. The win marked the fifth time this season the offense has cleared 80 points.
The Bulldogs (5-12) got into foul trouble in the first half, helping West shoot 15-for-21 from the charity stripe over the first two quarters.
With the win, West moves to 4-0 in league play, still a half-game ahead of White Oak (3-1) in second and two ahead of Swansboro (2-2) in third. Dixon is in last place of the conference at 0-4.
Hewitt paced the offense with 28 total points while Cummings scored 17, Worth Stack scored 11 and Jaxon Whitaker 10.
Hewitt also tallied nine rebounds, Cummings dished eight assists, and Whitaker posted eight rebounds and three blocks.
The Patriots outrebounded the Bulldogs 47-30, led by 11 boards from Xavier Jones. Stack and Cummings pulled down three boards apiece.
The Patriots sank five threes, all in the third quarter. There were two from Davis Starling and one apiece from Cummings, Hewitt and Stack.
Dixon’s leading scorers were Messiah James and Mason Nowell with 17 points apiece. Cooper Tozier added 15. The Bulldogs finished 6-for-11 from the free-throw line.
West will host Richlands (10-7 overall) on Wednesday this week, followed by a trip to White Oak (13-4) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret.................... 25 25 24 14 - 88
Dixon............................... 19 13 15 14 - 61
WEST CARTERET (88) – Hewitt 28, Cummings 17, Stack 11, Whitaker 10, Jones 8, Starling 6, Coker 2, Dade’El 2, Hester 2, Collins 1, McBride 1.
DIXON (61) – James 17, Nowell 17, Tozier 15, Prindle 5, Ja. Hinton 4, Jz. Hinton 3.
