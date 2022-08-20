MOREHEAD CITY — The title “high school athletic director” sounds a lot more glamorous than it is.
When West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner showed up to the school at 7 a.m. on Thursday, he started on a long list of tasks that fill his weekdays at the building.
Morning is paperwork time. That means sorting through a pile of physicals, logging Family ID data and entering info into the new DragonFly program, ensuring CPR and concussion course certifications are current, and hunting down, printing or copying any number of forms needed for the 295 athletes enrolled in fall sports.
There’s no getting through the pile of papers on his desk, but he can at least put a dent in it.
As the morning picks up, paperwork gives way to setting up the gym for that night’s volleyball match against J.H. Rose. The 44-year-old doubles as the head volleyball coach for the school as well as the AD. This season will be his 14th as the program’s head coach and his fourth as AD.
As he’s setting up chairs and adjusting the height of the volleyball net, his fellow coaches trickle in and check in for the day. After a quick conversation with assistant AD Troy Smith, girls basketball assistant coach Cory Noe and cross country coach Shelton Mayo, it’s time to get back to business.
There’s going to be a jayvee football game that night, so Turner grabs the athletic department’s golf cart and heads out to the football field. Before he gets there, though, he checks in with D.B. Ballou, who’s helping to fill in a sinkhole in one of the school’s courtyards. Projects never stop in and around the high school.
As he rides around the athletic field, it’s hard for Turner to feel anything less than completely at home in his role. A West and UNC Chapel Hill grad, he has been back at his alma mater in Morehead City since 2007 following a seven-year stint at East Carteret. His wife, Jaime, works as a counselor at the school, his son, Brayden, attends school there and plays for the football and baseball programs, and his daughter, Jayne Bailey, will come up through the school as well.
“This is my home, truly,” Turner said. “I consider it a huge privilege to be here. I’m one of those people where, even now, decades later, I still think it’s an incredible honor to wear West Carteret on your uniform.”
When he gets to the football field, Turner joins up with assistant football coach Sammy Teague to pull out upright pads and yardage markers, while football coaches Daniel Barrow, Troy Smith and Buck Evans work on painting the field lines and numbers.
This is just the game-day responsibilities. Before the fall season begins, in the football facility alone, Turner has to ensure the bleachers are power-washed and free of stinging insects, the press box is cleaned and the lawn equipment is working properly. Not to mention, the coaches at the school are responsible for keeping the nine acres of athletic grounds mowed year-round.
The list goes on until 5 p.m. when he can finally turn his full attention to volleyball. His varsity match starts just after 6:30 and lasts until nearly 8. After breaking down the gym and starting the laundry, he goes outside to catch the end of the jayvee football game, finally arriving home between 9 and 10.
When classes start, Turner’s AD clock won’t start until 11:30 a.m. after he’s finished teaching his two advanced math classes. The 23-year educator will juggle three classes and the AD responsibilities in the spring. Over the course of the school year, he’ll balance those five classes while managing 27 sports programs with approximately 600 athletes enrolled in them.
Despite the 12- and 14-hour days and the never-ending bureaucratic headaches, Turner is absolutely thrilled he got the job when the late 15-year AD Craig McClanahan stepped down in 2019. In 2020, McClanahan died of cancer on June 27, 2020 at the age of 59.
For Turner, who benefitted greatly from McClanahan’s dedication and mentorship, the best part of the AD position is its proximity to the full scope of the school’s athletic programs.
“The sphere of influence this job allows you is the most rewarding thing in the whole wide world,” he said. “Before, I was just Michael Turner the volleyball coach and the teacher. I had great relationships with volleyball players and baseball players, but that was it. Now, I know all of these kids, and I get to be invested in the work they put in and see the results with my own eyes.”
He described being able to walk with the school’s boys golfers as they competed in the state meet this spring. No longer bound by a singular coaching position, he’s able to casually man the sideline of football games or sit in the dugout of baseball and softball games.
“I got to travel with our swim team to regionals and walk into that locker room after they lost to 71st and see the level of hurt on their faces,” he said. “You see that, and you remember how invested every one of these athletes are, how much it means to them. It’s really powerful.”
The job certainly comes with its challenges, though. Coaches are only hired on one-year contracts, and personnel changes are a consistent part of managing an athletics department. That doesn’t make difficult personnel changes any easier for the lifelong Patriot.
“It’s the absolute worst part of this job,” he said. “There’s no way to prepare for it. I’ve grown up in this school, and I know the people here intimately. It’s hard to separate the job from the relationships, but that’s the job.”
Another challenge is viewing the athletic department from the perspective of both a coach and an AD. Imbalances are part of prep sports, but they’re tougher to swallow in a position of leadership.
Turner wishes, for instance, that he could hire more than two coaches for cross country, which often boasts a program of 50-plus, knowing that the boys and girls basketball teams are allotted four coaching positions apiece.
Funding is tough for every athletic program, and this county’s schools are no exception. The yearly budget at West is modest at $6,400, but Turner also acknowledged that the N.C. High School Athletic Association has been distributing as much funding during the last two years.
However, every single sports program is still individually funded by ticket sales and fundraising. Capital improvements to the athletic facilities are often privately funded through donors, but the season-to-season costs such as gas for road games and equipment are provided by the sports themselves.
That said, the reality of low or zero revenue-producing sports such as golf, swimming and tennis require a more involved community approach. In that respect, Turner says the school is extraordinarily fortunate.
“The support we get from our community is crazy,” he said. “Our boosters do a ton. We came out of COVID and didn’t have to worry about cutting a sport or delaying ordering anything last year other than one wrestling mat. That’s huge.”
Last year, the school saw 17,000 paying customers among the fall, winter and spring sports seasons. That kind of revenue is exactly what the program needed, but the outlook for high school sports is still volatile. Turner expressed his concern over the growing influence of club sports on participation in school sports. Club volleyball, for instance, recently changed its signup date to the start of August, identical to the beginning of the school season.
“I’m a giant proponent of education-based athletics because of what it does for kids in the classroom,” Turner said. “There are a lot of for-profit clubs out there dangling the brass ring of scholarships and stardom, and we can’t compete with that because that’s not what we do.”
The influence of club sports on public school athletics is strongest in metropolitan markets, but the West AD fears that even an interruption in other parts of the state would irreparably jeopardize the rural prep sports infrastructure.
“It’s not as big a deal way out here where we are, but what happens when Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Fayetteville, Greenville and Charlotte stop having high school sports like they do?” he asked. “What fills the gaps? How will we maintain the same scheduling network?”
Challenges can and do fluctuate with each year, too. In 2020, the biggest obstacle was the COVID-19 pandemic and the tremendous effect it had on the sports schedule. Last year, the hardest part was getting the athletes back out as numbers took a dip across the board.
This year, numbers have bounced back, but the supply chain snags have finally caught up.
“A year ago, when you needed uniforms, you had the inventory from the year to pull from,” he said. “Now, you’re kind of stuck. We’re supposed to play with Wilson volleyballs, but we weren’t going to be able to get any until September or October, so we had to adjust.”
The only normal year of Turner’s time as AD was in 2019 before the start of the pandemic. His first spring sports season was outright canceled, and the following fall, volleyball and cross country were the first sports to return, followed by a brutal six-month period in which every other sport had to be crammed in.
After a short summer, the Patriots came back and had a banner year athletically, winning a slew of conference championships and hosting many home playoff games.
“I don’t know what the record was for West Carteret home playoff games,” Turner said, “but we had to have broken it last year.”
As a student and a coach, Turner has seen the ebb and flow of success in the athletic department at West. A summer rearrangement of the trophy case at the front of the school is evidence enough of the bumper time of the last five years, but Turner doesn’t want to take any credit. He watched the stewardship of the school’s last AD pave the road to the department’s current state.
“Craig (McClanahan) was the leader of this athletic department when we had unprecedented successes in all the sports,” Turner said. “He put the right people in the right places. I’m just trying to keep it going the best I can.”
