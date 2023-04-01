MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret took advantage of 11 walks Friday night versus Dixon to put 16 runs on the board.
The Patriots won their fourth straight game in the 16-6 mercy-rule victory, improving to 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference and 5-3 overall. They’ve scored 50 runs during the winning streak.
The Bulldogs had won four in a row, scoring 44 runs in those games, but fell to 4-6 overall and 1-1 in league play.
West didn’t need many hits and didn’t get them, totaling six on the night with only one extra-base knock as it stormed out to a 12-3 lead after two innings.
Ryland Howell and Blaine Norris each registered two hits. Howell hit a home run, produced three RBIs and scored two runs, while Norris scored three runs and drove in one.
Josh Johnston and Landon Millis had a hit apiece.
CW Bayer had two RBIs and two runs despite not getting a hit.
Howell also struck out five on the mound while giving up no walks and two hits in 1 2/3 shutout innings.
Jackson Sproul earned the win, striking out three, walking two and giving up four earned runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings.
West hosted New Bern (7-5) on Saturday and then will face rival Croatan in back-to-back contests next week, hosting the Cougars on Tuesday and hitting the road on Thursday.
Croatan is 6-7 overall and 2-0 in the Coastal Conference after going 5-1 following a 1-6 start.
