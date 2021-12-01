BEAUFORT — Ryan Sacoco didn’t get to just dip his toe into the water during his first game as the East Carteret girls basketball coach.
“That was quite an introduction to the rivalry,” Sacoco said. “It was a lot of fun. I think both teams were extremely excited to play it. That is a heck of a first game that we had to step into … right into the deep end.”
The Mariners began the season with West Carteret on Tuesday and held on for a tough 53-47 victory in front of a large and rowdy group of fans.
“Credit to the crowd, man, what a great environment for a rivalry game,” Sacoco said. “Both sides were into it. We’ve got them again next week, and I’m not looking forward to going to their place.”
While the Patriots (1-2) had two games under their belt, East began its season with its rival in front of the first packed gym in Beaufort since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Despite playing in their season opener, the Mariners jumped out to a 29-13 lead with 2:03 to go in the first half and led by 13 at the break. West then rattled off 11 in a row to start the third quarter to cut the deficit to two at 32-30 with 2:12 remaining in the frame.
“It was a good second half,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “I thought we played really well. We spotted them with too many turnovers in the first half.”
Five Patriots scored during the comeback stretch with Caroline Baylis going for four points, Emme Baber adding three, and Maura Huber and Jayden Lupton each hitting a basket.
Kenliana Dixon finally gave East its first points of the second half with a free throw at the 1:48 mark of the third quarter. Sydney Roberson, a West transfer, then hit back-to-back three-pointers to jump the lead back to nine.
“She hit some big shots, timely ones,” Sacoco said. “She hit those two and even took a third one in a row for a heat check. I think the roof might have come off if she hit it.”
Roberson, who had scored in double figures just once in her previous 13 varsity games, went for a career-high 19 points, hitting four treys on the night.
Sami Mason, who gave East six points off the bench, hit a shot at the buzzer on a cross-court, out-of-bounds pass from Dixon to make it a 41-30 game at the end of the third. The Mariners finished the quarter with nine unanswered.
They outscored the visitors 6-2 to start the fourth and build the lead to 15 with the score at 47-32.
West then fought back again thanks to its defense, going on a 14-4 run with Kasey McCoury and Baber each scoring five points, and Hannah Moseley and Lupton adding two apiece.
“Our defensive intensity picked up, and we caused them to turn it over,” Howell said. “If we play two halves like we played that second half, it’s a different game. We just have to get better at not turning it over.”
Baber scored nine of her career-high 12 points in the second half. McCoury finished the night with 11 points.
Trailing 51-46, the Patriots turned it over with 40 seconds to go, and after a Mason bucket, they turned it over again with 17 seconds on the clock and facing a six-point deficit.
“They got fouled,” Howell said. “The ones at the end were not turnovers. They were fouled.”
Even though the Patriots trailed for much of the game, they shot 11 more free throws than East, going 13-for-25, including 6-for-10 in the fourth quarter. The Mariners didn’t go to the foul line in the final frame and ended up 8-for-14 in the contest.
Tanzania Locklear scored 13 points for East despite sitting for part of the first half with foul trouble and then suffering with cramps in the second half. Dixon, who scored 11 points, also had to go to the bench in the second half after cramping.
“Luckily it’s nothing serious,” Sacoco said. “A couple of your players go down grabbing their leg and screaming, and the worst thoughts come to your mind. I’m glad it’s just cramps, but on the other hand, they need to treat their bodies better and get proper nutrition.”
Both teams kicked off a busy stretch with the rivalry game.
West will play five games in nine days, hosting New Bern tonight, traveling to Havelock on Friday and Pamlico on Tuesday, and then hosting East next Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The Mariners will play five games in 11 days, traveling to Ocracoke on Friday, visiting Washington on Monday, going to West next Wednesday, Dec. 8 and then hosting Croatan the following Friday, Dec. 10.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret...................... 7 12 11 17 - 47
East Carteret...................... 13 19 9 12 -53
WEST CARTERET (47) – Baber 12, McCoury 11, Baylis 7, Moseley 6, Lupton 4, M. Huber 3, Setzer 2, Green 2.
EAST CARTERET (53) – Roberson 19, Locklear 13, Kenl. Dixon 11, Mason 6, Grady 4.
