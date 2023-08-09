BEAUFORT — East Carteret will have a new, but somewhat familiar face coaching the volleyball program this season.
Christina Schrader-Creech will step in for Mickey Fox who is out on maternity leave.
Schrader-Creech has been an assistant coach at West Carteret for two years, the junior varsity head coach for a year and head coach at Morehead City Middle School for two years.
“Mickey came to me on the last day of school and asked me if I would take over,” she said. ‘I told her “Wait, you want me to go on that side of the bridge. I don’t know what it’s like over there.’”
The Mariners have experienced as much turnover as any athletic program in the county over the past two decades.
Schrader-Creech is the team’s eighth coach in the last 17 years.
East hasn’t had a coach last more than three years since Michael Turner stepped down in 2006 after six years on the job to take the helm at his alma mater, West Carteret.
Schrader-Creech has traveled in the opposite direction of Turner.
“I never anticipated it, because things were going well at West, but I love it,” she said. “It might have been a little awkward at first, especially when the girls would watch me in the huddle to see if I would say ‘East side.’ I made sure not to wear red over here.”
Schrader-Creech played volleyball and basketball in high school at Carrollton, Ohio before going on to play basketball at Methodist University. She spent every summer in the county since she was 5 visiting her father’s side of the family.
The Mariners have put up solid seasons in Fox’s three years, going 30-19 overall and 19-7 in league play, finishing in the top three of the conference each season.
East went 9-12 overall and 6-4 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference last season to finish third.
This year’s squad will have its work cut out for it after losing one of its best hitters (Meadow Kaiser), its top two defenders (Elli Parrish, Demi Rosen), its top server (Rosen) and top setter (Hailey Grady).
Kaiser was second on the team in kills with 132, Parrish led the team with 148 digs, followed by Rosen with 108, Rosen led the team with 32 aces, and Grady led the team with 289 assists.
This year’s team features one senior, three juniors, six sophomores and one freshman.
“It’s a rebuilding year,” Schrader-Creech said. “The team is really young. We’re looking to develop players over here. They are humble and willing to learn.”
Kate Guthrie is the lone senior on the squad. She led East in kills (180) and blocks (45) while ranking third in digs (93).
“She is a phenomenal volleyball player,” Schrader-Creech said. “She is fun to watch, and it’s great working with her. We will build around her.”
Sadie McIntosh is back for her junior campaign after ranking second in aces (31) and assists (93) and third in kills (48).
‘She will fill our setting role,” Schrader-Creech said. ‘She is a good all-around athlete and will be a leader for us. I feel like she grew a connection to the sport this summer.”
Schrader-Creech also highlighted the work of middle hitter Mary Grace Williams and defensive specialist Eva Watson.
“Mary Grace has gotten progressively better, and Eva is going to be the backbone of our defense,” she said.
The Mariners will begin the season Tuesday at home versus Dixon.
