MOREHEAD CITY — For West Carteret’s Megan Stoll, selecting a college came down to a single choice – did she want to keep playing soccer?
It turned out the answer was yes for the senior midfielder. She’ll do just that for Division III Salisbury University in Maryland next fall, continue to play the game she loves.
“I’ve been playing the sport since I was little,” Stoll said. “It has always been a part of my life, and I’d like to coach it eventually. I wanted the chance to keep playing because I can’t imagine it not being a part of my life anymore.”
Salisbury was the best choice for Stoll as it offered her major of choice: international relations. She made an inquiry with the school, connected with the coach and then received an offer during her junior year.
A visit to the campus in the spring cemented the choice for her.
“After that, I kind of knew I wanted to go there,” Stoll said. “About a week later, I knew for sure.”
Stoll will be joining a Salisbury program that went 6-11-2 in 2021. The school didn’t have a season in 2020 and finished 13-3-3 in 2019. The program is coached by Kwame Lloyd, now in his ninth year.
At West, Stoll has another season left to play. The upcoming 2022 season will be her first normal one as a Patriot. She moved back from a two-year stay in Italy in 2019, followed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
That cut the 2020 season short – West was 1-4 when all spring sports were canceled – and the 2021 schedule was an abridged one. The Patriots finished with a 4-6 overall record and went 4-5 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Stoll was named all-conference as a junior.
“Megan has always been a talented athlete who appears to genuinely look forward to competition,” West coach Matthew Graham said. “Her high energy and willingness to do what's asked has been a key to the Patriots' success for the last few years. On a personal note, Megan is a very bright and witty person, and I've had quite a lot of fun working with her over the years.”
Graham has seen Stoll’s game develop since he coached her as a 4-year-old. He’s confident her skills and work ethic will translate well to the next level.
“Megan is going to do quite well in college,” he said. “She has a clear vision of what she wants to achieve and knows exactly how much work it is going to take to achieve it. She has the talent, and more importantly, the work ethic to see her goals through to the end.”
When Stoll gets to college, it won’t be her first time playing in an unfamiliar environment. She played soccer for two years in southern Italy, where traditionally only boys play amateur football.
“There weren’t any girls teams where I lived, so I played with the boys,” Stoll said. “I was the only girl my age playing in that entire city and region. It was really weird.”
Stoll was the captain of her U.S. Soccer Olympic Development Program Europe squad in 2018-2019. She spent time playing in Germany, England and Denmark.
At her signing day, Stoll was flanked by coaches who have all made an impact on her career, namely Carolina Velocity FC coach Barrie Chamberlain, OCSA Academy Director Carlos Padilla, OCSA Coastal Crew coach Cory Hodenfield and Graham.
“I’m really grateful for everything those coaches have taught me and for being there that day,” Stoll said.
Before she travels to Salisbury next fall, she’ll play one more season at West, where Graham expects she’ll play a vital role in the program’s foray into a realigned 3A Coastal.
“As a returning midfielder, we're going to be asking Megan to coordinate the attack phase of our play,” he said. “We have some talented forwards and wings coming back, but they will need to be organized to be effective against the very stingy defenses we'll be facing. Her tactical and leadership abilities will be tested this season for sure.”
Graham added, “I believe that Megan and her classmates are up to the challenge, and I'm excited to see what they accomplish this spring.”
