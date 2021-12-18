West Carteret senior Megan Stoll, seated center, signs on to play soccer at Division III Salisbury University next fall. Others in the photo are, left to right, sitting, sister Abbey, Carolina Velocity FC coach Barrie Chamberlain, father Brian and mother Stephanie; standing, OCSA Coastal Crew coach Cory Hodenfield, West coach Matthew Graham and OCSA Academy Director Carlos Padilla. (Contributed photo)