Any time the county produces a state champion, you know it’s been a good season.
However, even without the highest honor in all of high school sports, East Carteret, West Carteret and Croatan combined to earn another fantastic fall campaign.
In addition to the state title, there was a regional champ, a regional runner-up finish, four teams advanced to the third round of the state playoffs, and eight teams won conference crowns.
The Croatan boys swept cross country titles, taking league, regional and state championships. The Cougars won the first cross country state title in county history.
The Croatan girls captured a conference crown and then finished as the regional runner-up.
The Cougars also shined in other sports.
The boys soccer team won a conference championship and visited the fourth round of the state playoffs.
The volleyball team garnered a league crown and made it to the third round of the state playoffs.
The girls golf team took a conference title as well.
Two of the three county football teams won league crowns with East and West each earning championships.
The East girls tennis team took home a league title and made it to the third round of the state playoffs.
And the West volleyball team advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.
A few of these achievements happened for the first time in a while.
The East football team won its first conference championship in six years, and the West volleyball squad and East girls tennis squad each went to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time in five years.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
