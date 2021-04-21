We’ve still got at least one more week of the high school football season, but it’s fun to go ahead and look at where this season ranks in county history.
This year has a bit of an asterisk to it as the teams played just seven regular season games.
Despite that note, it’s still important to highlight this is the first time since Croatan joined the fray in 1998 that each of the three county squads finished above .500.
West Carteret’s season came to an end Friday night with a 5-3 record after suffering a 17-0 loss at Northwood.
Croatan (7-1) and East Carteret (6-2) are also guaranteed to finish above .500 regardless of their outcomes in the second round this week.
Just two seasons ago, the county came close to this feat as the three teams finished .500 or better. East went 8-5, while West and Croatan each went 6-6.
They nearly finished above .500 in 2016 with East going 12-2, West putting up a 7-5 mark and Croatan falling just short at 5-6.
And in 2014, the county also came close with West tying a school record with nine wins in a 9-4 campaign, Croatan finishing with a 6-6 record and East coming up short at 5-7.
This is also only the fourth time all three county teams have qualified for the postseason in the same year.
It happened previously in 2018, 2014 and 2011, but East qualified for the playoffs in 2011 with a 2-9 mark, so take that season with a grain of salt.
We’ve yet to see all three teams win a playoff game in the same season.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
