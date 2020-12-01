I am writing this report on Monday as the surf and sound water temperatures are again “peaking” at 66 degrees.
How unusual is this? Very! Fall and winter water temperatures tend to show a larger variability year to year than the more consistent summer temperatures. Normally, surf temperatures here in Emerald Isle would have just dipped into the 50s. I went back to earlier days of my temperature data a couple decades ago and found that on Nov. 30, 1996, the surf temperature here was a remarkable low of 48 degrees…yikes!
In the nearly three decades I have fished here in the Emerald Isle surf, my favorite and best speckled trout fishing were the weeks around Thanksgiving. So, what do we have here in 2020? We have had so far only scattered surf and pier catches this fall. Personally, I’ve only landed two keepers from the surf, and that was after a brief cold spell in the early days of November.
After a great summer of speck fishing in the backwaters and a mild winter sans trout kills, expectations were high with anticipation of an outstanding surf fishing season for speckled trout. So, what gives?
From trout-tagging studies carried out here in North Carolina, we know that the normal progression is that speckled trout in the fall exit their summer spawning lairs and enter the ocean, head south and pick a southern estuary where they hope to survive the lean winter months, only exiting and going back north in the spring, returning to their summer spawning grounds. The initial exodus is prompted by the shortening hours of daylight and cooling of water temperatures. In most years, this produces a coherent pulse (or two or three) of fish entering the ocean in the south-going journey, and we have good peak fishing over some weeks before petering off. That is what we are used to.
If the water temperatures remain unseasonably warm, like this year, the trout may linger and “leak out” in uneven numbers and without any real peak surf fishing season, just scattered catches from time to time. They don’t feel any sense or emergency to get out and go south, but if we get some major cooling, as we are seeing this week, we may still get a major migration pulse as we get into December. I still have some hope that this is the case.
Other possibilities are that the weather conditions, especially very heavy rain events as we have had, may push out the shrimp and other forage out off the beach, and the trout may follow them, remaining farther offshore than normal and NOT running the beach close in the surf zone. These are just some of the possibilities. I’m sure there are others.
Interestingly, there are currently good catches of specks in the Neuse and New rivers, major spawning regions for out trout, and the trout bite along Topsail Island surf has been good as well. Those are fish likely exiting the New River, looking for a winter home to the south. My inside catches of specks in Bogue Sound creeks continue to be spotty. I have had easy limits, and I’ve had days getting skunked, even though the creeks remain full of bait.
So, what else is going on?
False albacore continue to be epic here in 2020, following the anchovy and Atlantic silverside bait balls from along the beach out to the Cape Lookout, around the inlet and in excellent numbing numbers east of the Lookout Shoals.
An added plus in fishing the east side is the presence of schooling citation old red drum exiting their summer spawning grounds in the Neuse/Pamlico and now feeding on the plentiful menhaden schools outside Ocracoke Inlet and along the shoals. These fish are big and beautiful and schooling. I bet that there may even be some kings on the east side too.
Over the past few years, it seems like the numbers and size of gray trout have been improving. Working the nearshore reefs and rocks is a good place to jig these fish up, as well in Beaufort Inlet, the turning basin and anywhere along the causeway bridge to the train trestle. In those areas, the season sea mullet action is still holding up, using modified speck rigs, and the yummy blowfish are starting to show in good numbers too. Catching them is not rocket science – a fresh chunk of shrimp is all you need. Check out https://www.ncoif.com/pufferfish-primer/ for a primer on puffers.
In the surf, there are puffers, sea mullet, some nice slot black drum to 10 pounds, a few red drum and scattered small blues, occasional palometta (https://www.whatsthatfish.com/fish/palometa/2746), and yes, from time-to-time, even the elusive speckled trout.
If you get a glimpse of footballs with tails busting some small baits, think of false albacore, which are still catchable from the surf on small metals like Kastmasters, Stingsilvers, Thingama Jigs and others (https://www.ncoif.com/heavy-metals/). Toss into or on the edge of the mayhem and hold on for some exhilarating fun. Although the surf fishing for trout and reds is slow, Fort Macon is probably a better choice than The Point in Emerald Isle.
It’s closing time for many of the Bogue Banks and Topsail Piers, so here is the list:
Oceanana Pier reports puffers, sea mullet and a notable speck bite. It will close Dec. 31 but might remain open for fishing and fishing pass sales.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a spotty week but a lot of variety with specks, sea mullet, red and black drum, too many flounder, albies, small blues and puffers. They closed after business on the Sunday. If you have a season pass and a new gate key, you can fish in the off season.
Seaview Pier reports big sea mullet, specks, puffers and red and black drum. On Dec. 9, it will be open for fishing during daylight hours only.
Surf City Pier reports mullet, blues, still flounder red and black drum. It will close for the season after business this coming Sunday.
Jolly Roger Pier reports sea mullet, blues, puffers and trout. As usual, it will remain open year-round.
Offshore has produced good catches of big wahoo and nice grouper, but it’s again been really bumpy.
