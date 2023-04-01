TRENTON — The East Carteret softball squad has certainly kept it interesting this season.
It’s not every team that can post 13 hits, two home runs and surrender just one earned run and still lose.
The Mariners were that team Friday night at Jones Senior, falling for the second time this week to the Trojans in a 11-9 setback.
They suffered their third straight loss after winning seven of eight to even their 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference mark to 2-2 and drop to 7-6 overall.
Jones Senior also moved to 2-2 in the league and 6-3 overall.
Ten of the Trojans’ runs were unearned as East committed three errors. The home team wasn’t much better, giving up seven unearned runs on five errors.
The third inning proved the difference as Jones Senior scored seven of its eight runs in the frame with two outs.
The Mariners trailed 10-4 after that inning but scored two in the fifth and added three in the seventh to make a game of it.
Sadie McIntosh and Riley O’Neal each hit solo home runs.
Elli Parrish shined at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.
Alisha Tosto and Hailey Grady each managed two hits with Tosto hitting a double and scoring two runs.
Savannah Oden took the loss on the mound, giving up one earned run on 14 hits in six innings, while striking out four and walking none.
Payten Plyler earned the win, giving up two earned runs on 13 hits in seven innings while striking out five and walking four.
Lynn King went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBIs and two runs three days earlier in the Trojans’ 9-3 win over East and followed on Friday by going 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Teammate Aleya Hudson went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs.
Cassidy Rouse, Makenzie Maines and Plyler had two hits apiece. Plyler had two RBIs, Maines had an RBI and two runs, and Rouse had an RBI and a run.
No one associated with the East program can recall the Mariners ever losing to Jones Senior before this week.
The Trojans have struggled historically, failing to finish above .500 since 2016, and going 31-64 in the six years since.
MaxPreps had Jones Senior losing 12 in a row to East, going back to the 2013 season. The Mariners had outscored the Trojans 128-24 in those contests. They scored double-digit runs in eight of those games.
East will next travel to West Carteret (4-7) on Wednesday for a nonconference contest.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
East Carteret.................121 020 3 - 9 13 3
Jones Senior..................208 000 0 - 11 14 5
WP – Plyler
LP – Oden
East Carteret leading hitters: Parrish 4-5 (2B), 4 RBIs; McIntosh 2-4 (HR), RBI, 2 runs; Tosto 2-4 (2B), 2 runs; Grady 2-5; Gillikin 1-4, run; O’Neal 1-4 (HR), RBI, run; Oden 1-5, RBI.
Jones Senior leading hitters: King 3-3, RBI; Hudson 3-4 (3B), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Rouse 2-3, RBI, run; Maines 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Plyler 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs; Combs 1-3, RBI; Cazares 1-3, run.
