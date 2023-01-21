BEAUFORT — The East Carteret and Southside girls basketball matchup on Friday night did not disappoint.
The teams entered the game undefeated in league play and a combined 27-5 overall.
The Mariners saw a 20-point lead in the second half shrink to two before surviving for a 52-47 win.
“We were glad to hold on,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “That second half was a rollercoaster. Credit to them, they made a comeback.”
The Mariners, 10th in the MaxPreps 2A East, moved to 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference and 14-2 overall. The Seahawks, sixth in the MaxPreps 1A East, fell to 2-1 in the league and 14-4 overall.
The game pitted two of the best scorers in the state. According to those teams that put stats on MaxPreps. Southside’s Ka’Nyah O’Neal ranks fourth in the state, regardless of classification, with a 28.0 average. East’s Tanzania Locklear is 10th with a 25.4 average.
O’Neal scored nine in the third to give her 18 points at the time. She added 14 in the fourth thanks largely to three treys to finish with a game-high 32. No one else on the Seahawks had more than five points. O’Neal is just shy of 2,000 career points.
“They switched up their defense, and that threw us off our game a little bit,” Sacoco said. “And Ka’Nyah got hot, but we were able to hold on, and credit to our girls. The girls played hard, they played with guts, they played with emotion.”
The Mariners held a 48-38 lead with 4:40 left in the game, but O’Neal scored six in a row to cut it to 48-44 with 1:22 left. Locklear, who finished with a team-high 25 points, hit the back end of two free throws to give East a five-point lead, but O’Neal drained a three-pointer from the right elbow with 1:02 on the clock to make it a 49-47 game.
O’Neal then fouled out with 38.3 seconds remaining.
Sydney Roberson secured the win for her squad by going 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final stretch. She finished with nine points.
“We knew it was going to be scrappy, we knew they were going to make a run, but we were able to remain composed,” Sacoco said. “What shots in the second half by Sarah Walker, hitting some crucial three-pointers. And Sydney hitting some clutch free throws there at the end to ice it for us.”
Walker tied a career high set two games ago with 10 points. She it hit two three-pointers in the second half.
Though sloppy at times, the game provided wild, dramatic swings.
Kenliana Dixon, who hounded O’Neal throughout the game, scored the first points of the second half to give East a 36-16 lead with 7:14 on the third quarter clock.
Her team didn’t score again until the 2:37 mark of the third, and that was the only time it put points on the board in the quarter. Southside outscored the home team 15-5 in the frame to pull within eight at 39-31.
A haphazard first quarter saw the Mariners take a 12-9 lead.
They held a 14-13 advantage with 4:55 to go in the second quarter when Roberson stole the ball and went down to hit a falling three-pointer. Her play sparked a 20-5 run to end the first half.
Locklear scored 10 in a row late in the period to give her side a 34-16 lead at the break.
“It was a tough environment in the first half,” Southside coach Milton Ruffin said. “I thought in the second half we settled in and played some good basketball. A few bounces here and there, but the ball didn’t go our way. I thought we had a chance to pull it out. I think the girls showed a lot of grit, a lot of heart. We missed some shots that would have gotten us even closer.”
East will next travel Tuesday to Lejeune (0-10, 0-2 league) and then hit the road Friday to take on Northside-Pinetown (10-3, 1-2 league).
VARSITY GIRLS
Southside.............................. 9 7 15 16 - 47
East Carteret,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, 12 22 5 13 - 52
SOUTHSIDE (47) – O’Neal 32, Minor 5, Warren 4, Smith 4, McLean 2.
EAST CARTERET (52) – Locklear 25, Walker 10, Roberson 9, Grady 5, Dixon 4.
