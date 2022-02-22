GREENSBORO — Drake Egan gave Croatan its top finisher at the 3A wrestling state tournament Saturday with a fourth-place standing in the 160-pound class.
The senior was pinned in 1:59 in the third-place match by Ashe’s Matthew Peterson (38-7) to end his season at 37-6.
Egan advanced to the semifinal where he fell in an 18-3 technical fall to eventual state champion Aiden Curry (33-1) of Central Academy. He rebounded with a 6-2 decision over Asheboro’s Luke Lambeth (39-8) in the consolation semifinal.
Egan started the tournament with a pin in 3:57 of Eastern Guilford’s Marcus Bynum (34-12) in the first round, and then defeated Ashbrook’s Elijah Antis (25-7) by a pin in 4:54 in the quarterfinal.
The other three Croatan state qualifiers, Cody Raymond, Blake McCabe and Tommy Williams, went 0-2 apiece.
Central Cabarrus’ Tyriq Freeman (20-8) took a 4-0 decision over Raymond (29-9) in the first round of the 138-pound division, and Cape Fear’s Carson Boisvert (31-13) pinned Raymond in 1:52 in the consolation first round.
North Lincoln’s Joseph Plyler (45-7), who eventually finished third, earned a 15-3 major decision over McCabe (19-8) in the first round of the 170-pound bracket, and Cedar Ridge’s Kaden Tatro (35-11) pinned McCabe in 2:20 in the consolation semifinal.
Statesville’s Parker Galliher (49-2) pinned Williams in 2:00 in the first round of the 126-pound class, and Terry Sanford’s Luc Young (24-9) pinned Williams in 2:30 in the consolation first round. Galliher went on to finish as the state runner-up, and Young eventually took sixth.
Croatan finished in a three-way tie for 35th in the 94-team event with 16 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.