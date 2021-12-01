BEAUFORT — West Carteret looked like it would blow out East Carteret early on Tuesday night.
Then it was a close game.
Then it ended up being a comfortable Patriots win.
A game of runs had West see its 21-point, first-half lead shrink to eight in the fourth quarter and before holding on for a 68-55 victory in front of a packed house.
“It was a classic East-West battle,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “In this rivalry, there have been years where one team is loaded and one isn’t, and it ends up being a two-point game. You never know. It’s East and West, this is how it goes.”
The Patriots (2-1) hadn’t shot particularly well in their first two games, hitting just five three-pointers, but they tallied that many alone in the first half on their way to a 42-28 halftime advantage. They finished the night with seven from beyond the arc.
“The game plan was to make them make shots, and they did,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “They did a heck of a job knocking down shots. That is not what I saw in their first two games.”
A team short on depth, the Mariners started their season opener in a zone, and West made them pay.
Jamarion Montford hit two three-pointers in the first eight minutes as his team rushed out to a 21-8 lead with eight West players scoring in the frame.
The 13-point lead came despite the starters being taken out of the game for nearly five minutes.
“We come in here, draw it up, have a game plan, and they do something different,” Mansfield said. “There has to be consequences. The good thing is, we’re deep enough to be able to get away with it.”
Rob Cummings made three treys in the game and hit the 20-point mark for just the second time in his career with 21.
“I texted him over the weekend, and told him ‘You’re the second-leading scorer on the team, you have to score some points, you have to take shots,’” Mansfield said.
Cummings scored 10 points in the second quarter, including seven in a row at one point, to help his team jump out to a 42-21 lead.
East sliced the deficit to 12 with an 11-2 run with Charles Matheka scoring five and Shamel Baker going for four.
Matheka scored in double figures for the second time in his career with 16, all of which came in the first half, and Baker scored 16 in the second half to finish with 24.
“They are going to be awesome,” Griffee said of his dynamic sophomore duo. “I look forward to the future. You can tell they’ve played together They will go through growing pains and mature and get better.”
Holding a 44-32 lead, Shane Graves hit a jumper, and Jaxon Ellingsworth drilled a shot from downtown to quickly put the lead back to 17.
Baker nailed two free throws, and Montford responded for the Patriots to make it 51-34.
Then East installed a press and went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to nine with four points from Baker, and two apiece from Jacob Nelson and Cole Jernigan.
“That is the way we have to play, to press,” Griffee said. “I was wrong thinking we couldn’t play man. That is why we sat in the zone. I wanted them to shoot, and they proved they could hit some shots, so we had to come out of it.”
West opened up the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run with five points from Cummings and two from Graves to put it at 58-42. Graves joined Cummings and Ellingsworth (13) to give the Patriots three players in double figures with 10.
Baker hit a three-pointer and then scored on an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 58-50 with 5:31 remaining in the game. Dylan McBride, who scored nine points, hit a bucket to make it a 10-point game, and then Jernigan scored to cut it back to eight with 5:00 to go.
“My guys proved they could play man, that we could press,” Griffee said. “I was afraid we would get tired, which we did in the last five minutes, because we’re not very deep. I learned a lot tonight, and I think they did too. I’m pleased. I’m not happy about a loss, don’t get me wrong, but I liked the progression.”
West iced the game with the next eight points as Cummings hit back-to-back shots and Ellingsworth scored four in a row. Cummings put up nine points in the fourth quarter.
“In the second half, we thought we were going to come out and they were going to roll over, but they got it to eight,” Mansfield said. “They always shoot the ball well over here. And we turned it over. We had 20 turnovers, 13 in the second half. They did a good job of pressing us in the second half. It was a good game. It was fun to play in front of a crowd like that. It was a great atmosphere.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret...................... 21 21 9 17 - 68
East Carteret........................ 8 20 14 13 - 55
WEST CARTERET (68) – R. Cummings 21, Ellingsworth 13, Graves 10, McBride 9, Montford 6, Stack 3, Jones 4, Collins 2.
EAST CARTERET (55) – Baker 24, Matheka 16, Nelson 6, Jernigan 4, Morris 3, Bassotto 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.