KERNERSVILLE — The Croatan boys earned an impressive victory last weekend in the NCRunners Elite XC Invitational.
The Cougars scored 95 points at the site of the state championship meet to win decisively in the invitational portion of the 25-team competition.
Lincoln Charter took second with 118 points, followed by Myers Park with 136.
Heritage placed fourth with 150 points, followed by West Cabarrus with 177 and West Carteret with 209.
James Wallace led the way for Croatan at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex with a time of 16 minutes, 49 seconds to finish third in the 239-runner race.
Tyrese Cone gave the Cougars another runner in the top 10, taking 10th in 17:03.
Noah Guerrero and Matthew Quispe took 28th and 29th, respectively, with Guerrero clocking in at 17:40.33 and Quispe hitting the line in 17:40.83.
Trey Austin claimed 38th in 17:55, and Cooper Stephens ended up 56th in 18:26.
Sophomores paced the West Carteret runners with a pair of top-20 placings.
Jake Knight finished in 17:14 to place 13th and Chance McCubbin timed in at 17:21 to take 18th.
Landon Gray grabbed 59th in 18:28.
Hunter Guthrie took 72nd in 18:41, followed by Carter Bass in 76th in 18:47.
Nash Taylor placed 97th in 19:12, followed by Sandlin Nowell in 125th in 19:39 and Colton Ellis in 150th in 20:05.
The girls teams also garnered a pair of top-10 finishes in the 26-team invitational meet with Croatan placing sixth and West taking eighth.
Northern Guilford won it with 79 points, and Cary was the runner-up with 95. Heritage and Green Hope each scored 113 points, and West Stanly slotted in fifth with 194 points.
Croatan produced 222 points, followed by Community School of Davidson with 237 and West with 295.
Three Cougar runners earned top-50 spots.
Ashley Kirkwood timed in at 21:14 to take 31st, followed by Tessa McFarland in 21:25 to claim 34th, and Audrey Kirkwood finished in 21:50 to end up 47th.
Cameran Ladd took 59th in 22:01.
Emilie Hayes placed 94th in 22:52, followed by Kennedy Zaiden in 107th in 23:05, Skylar Nawrocki in 114th in 23:14 and Zenash Acevedo in 161st in 24:38.
West’s Ryan Germain captured the top spot for county participants in the 223-runner race by taking 15th in 20:45.
Elaina Sherline hit the line in 22:21 to finish 71st, followed by Caroline Dickinson in 22:24 to end up 76th.
Marlena Marson took 89th in 22:45, followed by Tyler Collins in 23:03 to claim 104th.
Ansley Jones finished 127th in 23:28, followed by Anna Johnson in 146th in 24:01 and Sally King in 163rd in 24:41.
