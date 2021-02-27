CARTERET COUNTY — The West Carteret football team opened its 2020-21 season Friday night with a rousing 45-7 triumph at Farmville Central, while East Carteret’s home game against Pender was postponed until Monday.
Like West Carteret, Croatan was also able to play, losing at home to an always tough Jacksonville team 35-27 in tough weather conditions. See related story on Croatan. Further results of the West game were not available.
