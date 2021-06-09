WILMINGTON — Walk-offs are fun, but only when it’s you doing the walking off.
The Morehead City Marlins lost 7-6 in walk-off fashion Monday at Legion Stadium in Wilmington when the Sharks got a three-run homer off the bat of David Smith (LaSalle) in the bottom of the 10th inning.
The Fish moved to 4-2 overall with the loss, while the Golden Chumbucket series with the Sharks evened at 2-all.
“Yeah, it sucks,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “We had our chances tonight. Had a sloppy third inning where Justin Kleinsorge lost command of his fastball a little bit, and we didn’t help him defensively. He got it back though, but we left too many guys on base. We were only able to tie the game in the eighth inning when I thought we had a great chance to go ahead. And when you give a team that many chances, stuff like this happens sometimes.”
The Marlins were down 4-0 after five innings after the Sharks scored three runs against the starter Kleinsorge (Regis) in the third. Only one of those three runs was earned. Kleinsorge finished with four innings pitched, just the one earned run with three strikeouts.
The Marlins left a combined five men on base in the first five innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the second. Jack Myers (Butler) came on in the fifth inning, pitching 3 2/3 innings with one earned allowed, a walk and three strikeouts.
The Marlin bats were silent until the sixth inning. Tyler Clark-Chiapperelli (Washburn) led things off with a line-drive double that just snuck inside the first base bag. After a pair of strikeouts, Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) beat out an infield single to third base, moving Clark-Chiapperelli up to third. Johnson stole second, and when Gibson Krzeminski (Canisius) struck out swinging, the ball got away from the catcher and both Clark-Chiapperelli and Johnson were able to score to cut the lead in half to 4-2.
It stayed that way until the top of the eighth when Clark-Chiapperelli led things off again, this time with a walk. Jack Harris (Newberry) singled, and then Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello) got the biggest hit of the game for the Marlins, a rope of a double over the left fielder’s head to score both Clark-Chiapperelli and Harris to even the score at 4-4.
That’s where the score remained until the 10th when the CPL tiebreaker rule goes into effect, putting two men on base with nobody out to start the inning. In the top of the 10th, the Marlins were able to push both of their tiebreaker runners across the plate, first Dominick Bucko (Youngstown State) on a sacrifice fly from Johnson, and then Clark-Chiapperelli scored on yet another wild pitch to put the Marlins ahead 6-4 heading to the bottom of the 10th.
The Sharks sacrifice bunted their two tiebreaker runners over to second and third base. That’s when Smith hammered a fastball from Ryder Yakel (Harding), sending it flying over the right field fence and bringing himself into a waiting mob of his teammates at home plate.
Three of the Marlins’ next four games this week will be at home, starting with the Sharks paying a visit on Tuesday. Results of that game were not available before this issue was published. Tonight (Wednesday), the Fish will hit the road to the Edenton Steamers, then return home for games on Thursday versus the Sharks and the Wilson Tobs on Friday.
