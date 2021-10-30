OCEAN — The West Carteret football team finished what it started last week, beating Croatan 34-14 on Friday to win the 3A Coastal Conference outright.
Last week, the Patriots (7-2 overall) defeated Swansboro to grab at least a share of their first league title since 1964. They took the championship outright on Friday, improving to 5-0 in the conference with the three-score win over the Cougars (4-6 overall, 2-3 in conference).
With the 33-0 win over East Carteret on Sept. 17, the Patriots were also able to capture the county championship, their first since 2017.
“The county championship was really important to these guys,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “It was the last game of the season. There was a lot of buildup. They were coming off an emotional win over Swansboro, and I was so happy that they came back and weren’t satisfied.”
He added, “We didn’t talk about the conference championship this week. It was all about beating Croatan and winning the county championship.”
Fans for both teams showed up in droves, and both student sections were filled, despite gusty conditions with winds blowing 25-35 mph during the first half.
The Patriots came into the game with an offense predicated on both the pass and run, but the weather conditions forced them to run the ball almost exclusively. With Croatan already a run-only offense, there was 78 carries in the game and only eight pass attempts between the two offenses.
“We haven’t really had to rely solely on the run game like tonight,” Barrow said. “The elements certainly played a factor, but we had some ground success early, and we were able to keep at it. Credit to the guys up front and Jamarion (Montford), Shayne (Hester) and Xavier (Jones) for getting it done.”
Montford, West’s starting quarterback and leading rusher this season, carried the ball 12 times for a game-high 142 yards. He only completed two passes, but both went for touchdowns. His first throw was a 56-yarder to Javaris Miller in the first quarter to put the Patriots up 7-0 after a Brock Tatalovich point-after kick.
Jones was the leading rusher from the backfield with nine carries for 79 yards. Shayne Hester only carried the ball three times, but he scored on all three with 45 yards to boot.
“They’re a good football team,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “They came ready to play. The quarterback is a good runner, and we just couldn’t tackle him. He was a game-changer for them. He’s been that way all season. It was no secret. They invited us to stop them, and we couldn’t. Congratulations to them. They had a hard-fought season.”
Croatan almost kept pace with West’s offensive production – the Patriots tallied 342 total yards and the Cougars 322 – but turnovers and stalled drives kept Croatan scoring at a minimum.
On their first possession, the Cougars drove the ball 46 yards but fumbled on the Patriot 30-yard line. They fumbled again on the second play of the next drive and turned the ball over on downs on the third after a false start pushed them backwards to an insurmountable first-and-15.
“Our offense has to stay on schedule,” Gurley said. “It isn’t built to run on first-and-15s or second-and-12s. We just made too many mistakes, especially early on. They were uncharacteristic mistakes, too, stuff like three false starts on one drive. It was windy and it was loud, but that’s no excuse. We just didn’t get it done.”
West scored midway through the second quarter on an 18-yard run from Hester to go up 14-0 before Croatan got on the scoreboard. Brayden Stephens punched in the score from 5 yards out to cap a seven-play, 50-yard drive. Stephens, who rushed for 95 yards in the game, almost scored on a 37-yard run before Montford tackled him at the 6-yard line.
“I like how we answered,” Gurley said. “The score before the half hurt us, though.”
Stephens’ touchdown came with 2:52 left in the first half, enough time for West to march 65 yards on just four plays. Montford rushed twice for 21 yards, Jones had a 23-yard carry, and Montford finished the drive off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Maxwell.
The Patriots made it a 28-8 game shortly after halftime, with a five-play drive ending in a 3-yard run from Hester. After punts from both teams, Croatan quarterback Evan King completed the last pass of the game, a 5-yard scoring toss to Alex Barnes to cut the deficit to 28-14. Barnes’ catch came on fourth-and-goal to end a 17-play drive that took almost nine minutes off the game clock.
The biggest play of the drive was a 24-yard run from Quincy Doneghy, who led the Cougars in rushing with 129 yards on 12 carries. Barnes carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards.
“I loved how our guys came out to play a very physical, downhill team,” Barrow said. “That’s a style we haven’t seen since week two. Croatan had some success out there, but we were able to get enough stops and play physical.”
The Cougars tried an onside kick on the next play, but West recovered the ball at the 50-yard line to set up a four-play drive ending in a 24-yard scoring run from Hester.
Both teams inserted backups into the game for Croatan’s last offensive drive. Penalties helped the home team drive all the way down to the 7-yard line before West’s Adam Cummings corralled an interception and returned it 67 yards with no time left on the clock when he was finally brought down.
Camaraderie was in good health at the end of the game, with both teams exchanging high-fives and handshakes and then meeting for a prayer at midfield. During the game, there was even a shared chorus of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” from both student sections.
Now, both teams will turn to the 3A state playoffs, which will start on Friday. West will host the first round after getting the top seed from the conference.
“It’s been a wild two weeks,” Barrow said, “but we’ll have to clear the slate and get ready for the playoffs.”
The Cougars will have to hope for a wild-card berth based on the new RPI ratings, but they’re likely to get into the postseason since their nonconference schedule was especially tough.
For Gurley, finishing the regular season under .500 was an underwhelming followup to the program’s first-ever outright conference championship in the spring.
“We have high expectations, and I don’t feel like we got close to them this season,” he said. “I know the kids worked hard. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. It’s frustrating, but no matter the result, I’m still proud of my guys.”
Here are results of the game:
West Carteret................................... 7 13 8 6 - 34
Croatan............................................ 0 8 0 6 - 14
West Carteret Croatan
11 First Downs 17
26-265 Rushes-yards 52-317
2-5-0 Passing 1-3-1
77 Passing yards 5
342 Total yards 322
0-0 Fumbles-lost 3-2
1-28 Punts 1-29
8-97 Penalties-yards 5-67
Scoring Summary
WC – Miller 56 pass from Montford (Tatalovich kick), 4:13, 1st.
WC – Hester 18 run (Tatalovich kick), 6:44, 2nd.
C – Stephens 3 run (Barnes run), 2:52, 2nd.
WC – Maxwell 21 pass from Montford (Kick failed), 1:29, 2nd.
WC – Hester 3 run (Hester run), 10:14, 3rd.
C – Barnes 5 pass from King (Pass failed), 4:36, 4th.
WC – Hester 24 run (Kick failed), 2:47, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: West Carteret – Montford 12-142, Jones 9-79, Hester 3-45, Garner 1-5, Miller 1-(-)6; Croatan – Doneghy 12-129, Stephens 18-95, Barnes 12-47, Anderson 3-30, Johnson 1-9, King 6-7.
PASSING: West Carteret – Montford 2-5-0-77; Croatan – King 1-3-1-5.
RECEIVING: West Carteret – Miller 1-56, Maxwell 1-21; Croatan – Barnes 1-5.
