The one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics really worries me.
Yesterday would have been opening day for MLB, and instead, baseball’s greats are at home watching TikTok videos and trying to figure out Zoom like the rest of us.
I’m not sure that will change before baseball season is supposed to end.
Forget a return for spring sports, as sad as that is. The postponement of the Olympics signals a very real threat to all summer sports, including our very own Morehead City Marlins. MLB has tentative plans to begin the season in June, but that’s based on the same information that led the state to extend school closures until May 18.
Ask any teacher. They have zero expectations of getting back to the classrooms on May 18. No class means no sports either.
The summer isn’t particularly sports-heavy on the local side, but there is still the Marlins, American Legion baseball and summer sports and activities from the County Parks and Recreation Department, including the Beach Run Series.
There has been no word on those summer programs, but that’s only because everyone is waiting to see what happens over the next two weeks.
The scary part is, I’m not entirely certain the cancellations or postponements will stop with summer activities. All of the talk about NFL free agency, about who is the quarterback of which team and whether or not Cam Newton deserved to be unceremoniously discarded from the Carolina Panthers may be for naught.
The NFL will be the last to admit it, but high school and college sports experts are already predicting a cancellation of the fall sports season. This isn’t the news anyone wants to hear – myself included as a sports reporter – but it’s looking like a very real possibility. The next few weeks will likely make things muddier, not clearer. At the least, we could very well see a modified season for fall sports.
Earlier this week, UNC-Chapel Hill head football coach Mack Brown was reported by CBS Sports to have said during a teleconference, joining a chorus of other college coaches, “Coaches really have no clue. There is a fear of, ‘Would we have a season? Would we have a partial season? What does a partial season mean?’ There is a great concern because of the remedy that comes in with football.”
Not only is football a tremendous morale booster, it’s a tremendous moneymaker. Losing a football season would devastate most schools’ athletics budget. Not to mention, what will sports journalists and sports lovers like yours truly do?
It is truly a crazy time to be alive. My wife and I have become ad hoc teachers. Literally, all four members of my house, including two sons, are taking online classes right now. It’s bonkers.
Sports is and has always been an outlet. It’s a great unifier and boon to morale in tough times. We need our fall sports. So, when you’re thinking about going out to have a few beers with buddies or go to the store to grab some trimmer line for a weed eater, don’t do it. Stay home, think of fall sports, have a cold one by yourself and let the fence line grow a little bushy.
