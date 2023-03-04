MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys lacrosse team is evidence that one season can carry over to the next.
The Patriots went 4-9 last year to set a school record for wins with all four of those triumphs coming in the last five games. They also won their first playoff game in program history.
West started this season Tuesday night with a 15-2 victory over Fike.
“It’s nice to see it wasn’t a fluke, it wasn’t just our seniors,” Zachery Almand said as he enters his fifth year as coach. “It’s nice to see it is continuing.”
Almand said 33 players showed up for tryouts with the team carrying 30 on the roster going into the season. The previous high was 21 with 19 eventually ending up on the roster.
“I was hoping when kids heard we made the playoffs, they would be willing to give it a shot,” Almand said. “People don’t want to jump onto a burning ship, so I don’t blame them in the past. Now we’ve had some success, and the culture is really good. I would say that has helped a lot.”
Of the 19 new members of the team, 15 are freshmen, also giving hope for the future of the program.
“I’m blown away,” Almand said. “I don’t know what our guys told them, but we have more coming out every day. We ended with 18 last year and lost seven, and now we have 30. We have a lot of competition. I put a depth chart up every day after practice, and it’s a swarm around the board. They want to see if they’ve moved up or down. It’s good to see. They have to fight for playing time now, so we’re in a good spot. We’re in first-world-problem territory now.”
The Patriots had gone 10-82 in nearly eight years as a program before ripping off a four-game win streak last year that included a win in their first-ever state playoff game.
They overcame a slow start in the first round of the 1A/2A/3A bracket to make history with a 14-5 victory over Eastern Alamance, thanks largely to nine goals in the fourth quarter.
West set a school record with its fourth win of the season. The previous season high for victories came in 2018 when the club put up a 3-13 record. The Patriots won their first game as a program that season in the first game of the year, beating Jacksonville 7-2 to break a 42-game losing streak that started in 2015.
Since its 3-13 campaign in 2018, West had put up a 4-27 record going into last season’s senior night contest with Havelock that started the four-game win streak.
“We have to remember to stay humble, because we don’t have it down yet,” Almand said. “We have a lot of room to grow. We have to keep working.”
The team brings back its top four scorers in Luke Brown (27 goals, nine assists), Holden Brown (22 goals, seven assists), Braden Owen (15 goals, eight assists) and Ford Jenkins (10 goals, three assists).
The biggest personnel loss came in goal where third-year goalie Jake Johnson graduated. Backup Erik Blek takes over and should benefit from an experienced defense that includes fourth-year varsity player Chris Nebraski (32 ground balls) and third-year varsity player Sam Suggs (37 ground balls).
“Erik went to camps, played travel ball, and Chris and Sam went to camps,” Almand said. “Those guys have really worked on improving.”
Owen had 40 ground balls last season, and Suggs followed with 37. Brandon Mabe also had 37 and graduated last spring.
Almand said he’s been encouraged by the quality of athletes joining the team from other sports like wrestling and football.
“The wrestlers just want to faceoff, they’ve taken that on as their role, and are working on it,” he said. “The football guys are taking to the finesse aspect of lacrosse, whereas in the past the football guys were out there just looking to hit somebody. The difference in previous years and this year is all these kids want to get better. They’re enthusiastic, asking me questions. I’ve never had a team this driven to improve both individually and as a team.”
The squad also lost faceoff specialist Ben Gilliam, who won 54% of his faceoffs, taking 125 of 230.
The Patriots will travel to North Brunswick (0-0) on Saturday this week and host John Paul II Catholic (0-2) on Tuesday.
