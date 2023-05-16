OCEAN — Croatan swept the 3A east regional spring track and field meet at home on Saturday, proving for the second straight year that the jump from 2A to 3A was no sweat.
The boys team tallied 116.75 points to win its meet by a whopping 51 points. The squad was coming off a victory in last year’s 3A regional and three straight wins at the 2A level between 2018-2021.
“We’ve had a good little stretch,” Croatan boys coach Andy Bulfer said. “This group has about 10 boys who work extremely hard together. They’ve certainly earned it. I wasn’t totally surprised to see them win, but at the same time, it’s regionals, so you never know.”
The girls team also snagged its first regional title at the 3A level after placing third last spring. It finished with 109 points to beat out West Carteret in second with 83. The Cougars won four straight 2A regional titles from 2017-2021.
“They were hungry,” Croatan girls coach Rico Quispe said. “When you win, you get a shirt to commemorate it, and last year, they didn’t get their shirt, so they came into this event hungry to get it back.”
The Cougars hosted the regional meet for the second straight year. This year was different, however, in that the program was able to time the meet in-house thanks to an IPICO race timing system it purchased last year with help from the Big Rock Foundation.
“Everything went really smoothly,” Bulfer said. “Coach Rico did a great job. He’s learned all the ins and outs of the system. It all went a lot easier than it did last year.”
BOYS
The boys squad got its best finishes in the running events, including individual championships from Luke Nicolajsen, Cooper Stephens and Matthew Quispe, and victories in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay.
Nicolajsen captured a title in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.76 seconds. He was the only runner to clear 50 seconds. Brayden Stephens finished third in the same event with a 51.44 clocking.
Cooper Stephens was the top runner in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.73. He beat out teammate Justin Wax who finished in second with a 41.21 clocking.
Quispe won the 800-meter championship with a time of 1 minute, 55.81 seconds, a clocking that was almost three seconds faster than the field. Trey Austin placed fourth in the event with a personal-record 1:59.26 clocking, and Noah Guerrero was fifth in 2:04.16.
The team’s 1,600-meter relay squad of Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Nicolajsen and Quispe won a title with a time of 3:22.83. The 3,200-meter relay team, comprised of James Wallace, Nicolajsen, Austin and Quispe, captured a regional title with a time of 8:03.94.
In total, the boys squad finished with 10 podium placers, including three more in the running events.
Three Croatan runners finished in succession in the 1,600-meter run. Guerrero placed second in 4:22.71, James Wallace was third with a time of 4:33.50, and Tyrese Cone placed fourth in 4:37.30.
The Cougars had two 110-meter hurdlers finish in the top five. Wax reached the podium with a third-place time of 15.63 while Cooper Stephens placed fourth in 15.79.
In the 3,200-meter run, Cone placed fourth in 10:07.31, and Guerrero was eighth in 10:42.96.
In field events, Jake Carroll netted the only podium placement with a second-place clearance of 12 feet, 0 inches in the pole vault. Bryson Caudler cleared 11-6 to finish in fourth while Robert Wallace was sixth with a height of 11-0.
Pierce Mahnke tied for fifth in the high jump with a 5-10 leap and placed seventh in the triple jump with a 41-1 measurement. In the discus, Michael McCabe had a 122-0 toss that was good for sixth place.
GIRLS
The girls squad saw five individual champions, including four in the field events.
Ginger Hayden won two of those, capturing the gold in the triple jump with a 37-5.5 leap that was more than two feet farther than the second-place leaper. She also won the long jump title with a 17-10 measurement that held a seven-inch lead over the next competitor.
In the pole vault, Carly Gordinier cleared 11-0 to win the championship. She was one two Cougars to reach the podium and was one of three to place in the top four.
Bri Saunders cleared a height of 9-0 to finish in third while Jadyn Melby was fourth with a height of 8-6.
Cailin Ames won the shot put title with a 38-6.5 throw that was more than a foot and a half longer than the next-best competitor.
Lexie Wahle placed fifth in the same event with a 34-1 throw, and Hazel Scott was eighth with a 30-1.75 measurement.
In the discus, Angelica Steffy’s throw of 107-7 was good for fifth while Wahle placed sixth with a 101-9 toss.
The best finish in the running events came from Lexi Tripp who won a 300-meter hurdles championship with a time of 46.45. She beat out the second-place runner by just over one-tenth of a second. Paige Merrell placed third in the same event with a 49.04 clocking.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Paige Merrell’s time of 16.20 was good for second place.
Kennedy Zaiden placed second in the 400 meters with a 1:00.42 clocking, and in the 800 meters, Cameran Ladd finished in fourth with a time of 2:24.85. Skylar Nawrocki placed 10th in the same event in 2:43.69.
The girls squad finished with three third-place relay times. The 800-meter team of Logan Besemer, Ginger Hayden, Aaliyah Bryant and Jadyn Melby finished in 4:12.36.
The 1,600-meter squad of Kennedy Zaiden, Lexi Tripp, Paige Merrell and Besemer clocked a time of 5:24.08, and the 3,200-meter team of Lillian Beck, Skylar Nawrocki, Emilie Hayes and Eliana Dettle finished in 10:30.57.
“We knew West was really strong, so there was a lot of strategizing on how to score in as many places as possible,” Quispe said. “Some of the girls sacrificed their individual events to help the team, so it was definitely a team effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.