BEAUFORT — East Carteret evened its record at 2-2 this wrestling season with a tri-match sweep of Northside-Pinetown and Richlands.
The Mariners shut out Northside 42-0 and edged Richlands 33-30.
Both Wednesday matches were forfeit fests with 11 of the 14 matches going to forfeit against the Panthers and nine ending in forfeit against the Wildcats.
East won all 14 matches versus Northside, taking four by forfeit and three by pin. There were seven double forfeits.
Shane Hatfield pinned Benjamin King in 2:59 in the 145-pound bout to move to 3-1 on the season.
Nery Resendiz-Garcia pinned Liam Paul in 1:53 at 160 pounds, and Luke Cordier pinned Charles Dickerson in 2:51 at 170 to win their first career matches.
Resendiz-Garcia took a 9-2 decision over Richlands’ Mikayla Taylor as East won three of the five wrestled matches in that contest.
Ronan Carletta pinned Luke Isabell in 2:41 in the 145-pound bout. Steve Gill pinned Ryan McManus in 3:03 at 132 pounds to move to 4-0 on the year.
The Mariners held a 6-4 edge in wins against the Wildcats with four matches resulting in double forfeits. They took the other three by forfeit. Richlands won two apiece by forfeit and pin.
East will next host Croatan and Pender on Wednesday.
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 42, Northside 0
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) win by forfeit.
138 – Josiah Hynes (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Benjamin King (N), 2:59.
152 – Double forfeit.
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) pin Liam Paul (N), 1:53.
170 – Luke Cordier (EC) pin Charles Dickerson (N), 2:51.
182 – Double forfeit.
195 – Antonio Wallace (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Double forfeit.
------------------
East Carteret 33, Richlands 30
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) pin Ryan McManus (R), 3:03.
138 – Cooper Howe (R) pin Shane Hatfield (EC), 4:50.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Luke Isabell (R), 2:41.
152 – Broderick Broache (R) win by forfeit.
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) dec. Mikayla Taylor (R), 9-2.
170 – Ty’Von D’Antignac (R) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 0:37.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Antonio Wallace (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Adam Priore (R) win by forfeit.
285 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
