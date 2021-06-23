BURGAW — The East Carteret girls were five points away Saturday from a third-place finish in the 1A regional track and field meet.
The Mariners scored 64 points to tie Manteo and outlast host Pender with 61.5 points in the 15-team event.
East fell behind Riverside with 69.
Pamlico won the meet with 132.5 points, followed by Lejeune with 120.
The Mariner boys finished 15th out of 16 teams with six points.
Cece Johnson, Andralyn Livingston and Tanzania Locklear scored all of the points for the East girls.
Johnson earned medals in four events, taking first in the triple jump with a 34-foot distance. She was the runner-up in the long jump with a 17-05 leap.
Johnson placed third in two sprints, timing in at 13.13 seconds in the 100 meters and 27.45 in the 200 meters.
Livingston collected three medals.
She won the 400 meters in 1:00.69, placed second in the 100 meters in 12.82 and garnered third in the long jump with a 16-0 leap.
Locklear took fourth in two throwing events, pushing it 33-05 in the shot put and tossing the discus 81-01.
David Benders accumulated the only points for the East boys. He took fifth in the high jump with a 5-02 leap and seventh in the triple jump with a 35-04 tale of the tape.
East will next compete Friday in the 1A state meet at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.